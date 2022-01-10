“So, what’s in the box?”
That inquisitive question hung anticipatingly in the air. “Oh, nothing anymore,” came the swift reply with a hint of subtle frustration.
“Well, why is there a lock on it?”
“Don’t you have anything better to do?”
“I’m simply trying to clean up here, as the New Year is starting out and I’m not in the mood for answering questions that will just lead to more questions!”
A strange quietness filled the room as they both seemed to freeze in time, kneeling together by the foot of the bed. With numerous other things around, i.e., shoes, clothes, and other boxes — there were no other locks to pause the quietness in the air.
Then, with the excitement of a butterfly being sprung from a cage, this came forth, “Can we open it, please?”
“Well, yes and no!” came the replay with a bigger hint of frustration wrapped in a long sigh.
Well, if I open this, I thought, it will cause more questions than I have answers for. It will be offensive, and it will bring conviction like it has repeatedly done before. "Why will it do that?" Is it bad? The perception is that it is now bad and out of step with our present culture, since everybody has their own ... ah ... "Their own what?"
“Well, it looks like I’m not going to get anything worthwhile done today, so here we go down this rabbit hole! I hope you will be happy when I’m done because after all, that is what really matters anyway, right?”
“There were those who once believed a God created the world, made man and the animals. Man broke the law God had given him as the way to live eternally on the earth and this thing call sin entered the world. Many thousands of years later, this God sent His sinless Son to pay the debt of man’s sin by dying on a cross and those who believed His message would live with this God forever.”
“So that is a weird story!” “His son is in the box?”
“No, no, well, kinda ... “
“I’m confused, what or who is in the box?”
“OK, the Truth is in the box. This God said that his Son is the truth! You see, in the world today, everyone has their own truth, and it usually doesn’t fit with God’s Truth. Like for instance, I used to be called a dad and a husband and you were once called my son. Well, since society put God’s truth in a box, anything can be anything now. God’s truth brought boundaries and structure. It was consistent with science and biology. It was the foundation of all we thought we knew came about.
"Now we are pushing toward real freedom and the total elimination of all we think are the systemic injustices — a place where a plethora of genders will flourish, a place where progressive absolutes will be comprehensible, and racial and political weaponization will be the norm. The apparent destruction of our flawed legal, education and constitutional republic will be reestablished and of course, the redefinition of marriage and family will be achieved, just to name a few things.
"So, you see son, if I can still call you that, we can be all that we want to be, no problems, no worries, no boundaries.”
“Wow that sounds cool.”
“But the one thing we must always do is keep this God’s truth thing in this box, because it has taken us a long time to straighten out that Judeo-Christian mindset mess!’”
“Dad, What is Judeo chri..?”
“Never mind you that, we’ve got to keep building up our own intellectual ideals. We must spiritually free ourselves, create our own new world so we can experience that promised utopia that we have been learning about in school!”
“Hey, Dad! What if this God has been right all along?”
“Well, son, you really offend me and the powers that are by asking that naïve question, so it is for the better good if we just move on!”
The Rev. Angelo Frazier is a pastor and a volunteer chaplain with the Bakersfield Police Department.