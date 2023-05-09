Congressional Republicans have commitment issues.

After November 2020, all credible evidence pointed to a valid and fair presidential election while counterclaims fizzled in court and wherever else they were made (e.g., the My Pillow guy’s “Moment of Truth Conference”). Nevertheless, many Republican officials continued to deny the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidency. Their allegiance to the ex-president and their party trumped their commitment to the Constitution. Likewise, Republicans who actively condoned or stayed silent about the Jan. 6 insurrection similarly demonstrated their commitment to party over constitutional responsibility.

