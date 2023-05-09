Congressional Republicans have commitment issues.
After November 2020, all credible evidence pointed to a valid and fair presidential election while counterclaims fizzled in court and wherever else they were made (e.g., the My Pillow guy’s “Moment of Truth Conference”). Nevertheless, many Republican officials continued to deny the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidency. Their allegiance to the ex-president and their party trumped their commitment to the Constitution. Likewise, Republicans who actively condoned or stayed silent about the Jan. 6 insurrection similarly demonstrated their commitment to party over constitutional responsibility.
The same party dynamic is now playing out in the debt ceiling negotiations. A debt ceiling bill allows the US government to pay the bills for goods and services already purchased. A clean debt ceiling bill — the kind President Biden has requested from Congress — does so without other strings attached. Economists universally agree that failing to raise the debt ceiling would have catastrophic consequences for the U.S. economy and everyone affected by it, that is, every American. Republicans, however, are unwilling to commit to a clean debt ceiling bill.
It is important to recognize that raising the debt ceiling has a different purpose than negotiating a budget, which Congress and the president that will do later in the year. The budget process is about allocating money not yet spent; the debt ceiling is about paying back money already spent. Republicans want to link the two in order to extract concessions from the pPresident before the budget negotiations begin.
The willingness to renege on commitments and take America’s economy to the brink is a uniquely Republican failure. This ploy has never been used by Democrats; no opportunity for whataboutism here. In 2011, the Republicans played this dangerous game of chicken which led to billions lost from the U.S. economy and a downgrading of America’s credit rating. When Dems had control of the House during the Trump administration, they never considered risking the country’s economy and international standing for political advantage.
A Republican may object “I didn’t create this debt, so I am not obligated to raise the ceiling.” The truth is the country has carried debt since its inception, under Republican and Democratic administrations alike. Representatives may not have personally voted for these debt-raising budgets, but as members of Congress they should be committed to meeting the institution’s obligations.
Some Republicans, like Speaker McCarthy, have suggested that negotiation is the way things are always done when power is split between the parties. This is true most of the time, but not always. Principled people know that negotiations occur before deals are struck, not afterward. It is appropriate to negotiate a budget deal before it is agreed upon; it is reckless and ethically unjustifiable to extract concessions as a condition of keeping your word to pay the bills.
In our everyday lives, we expect others to honor their commitments to us as we honor ours to them. If you commit to working my shift in return for one I worked for you, you should do it even if a better offer comes along. If we are friends and you promise to keep a conversation confidential, I’d be understandably upset if you added new conditions for keeping your word. Deadbeat dads who unilaterally cut child support payments are pariahs because they are so willing to ignore their commitments and renege on agreements.
Brinkmanship is a violation of trust, not a virtue. Imagine a couple who worked together to create a satisfying and fair prenuptial agreement, but on their wedding day one holds out for new terms. Moral outrage would be an appropriate response to this harbinger of future abuse.
It is similarly abusive for Republicans to endanger the well-being of every American by risking default on the debt in order to extract illegitimate concessions from the President.
Most Americans honor their commitments, keep their word, pay their bills, and avoid putting their neighbors in harm’s way for selfish reasons.
We should expect no less of those who represent us.
Steve Bacon is an emeritus professor of psychology and longtime resident of Bakersfield.