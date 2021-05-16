Having sat through many a Bakersfield City Council meeting in the pursuit and accomplishment of getting the “In God We Trust” decals on the BPD vehicles, I ran into my fair share of those who opposed us every step of the way. Yet, with former City Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan guiding me and the Bakersfield City Council providing a forum replete with order and decorum, those who disagreed were given time and a voice to present their disapproval, and for the most part it was done respectfully, and at times passionately. This is how I believe the civil process should work.
Watching the news coverage of the last City Council meeting, I was shocked and heartbroken at the vitriol and verbal abuse, which came from the public comment section toward our local elected officials at the meeting. Besides the horrible fact that the “F-bomb” was hurled numerous times at the council, the overall presentation and attitude did not represent or reflect who I think we really are as a people, a city and a community.
One person, however, did speak in support of law enforcement and the council.
As I have learned after working many years with the at-risk and abused among us, there is a pattern that is generally followed: Verbal abuse leads to property abuse and then to physical abuse. This pattern I’d hope I would never see in such a valued setting, where elected officials must meet and hear from the public and face the most challenging and difficult complexities, while trying to make wise and sober decisions to do it all in a timely and constructive manner.
That public section reminded me of a Jerry Springer preview, and I was anticipating some objects to be thrown! “Defund the police” was the rallying cry, fueling the anger and the outburst of this and numerous previous meetings. They have been protesting outside as well as inside the chamber.
One presenter even boldly touted her continual use of marijuana as if it was some sort of badge of honor during the public comment portion of the council meeting. All of this is recorded and available online at the Bakersfield City Council website.
Can we communicate without attacking? Can we have a discourse without the mean-spirited stare-downs? And can we articulate a passionate response without verbally assaulting the very listening ears we want to hear us?
Ugliness, rudeness and vulgarity may get the ratings and go viral on social media, but if this type of vitriolic speech is not confronted, then resentment, bitterness and revenge will take root. We must be civil or this process will erode into mob rule, and free speech will turn in to a free-for-all. There is where decorum goes to die.
If freedom of speech were 100 percent absolute, you could yell fire in a crowded theater, or “bomb!” on a crowed plane or “I’m going to kill so and so at 10” without worry or thought of any consequences whatsoever. Hence, libel and slander laws seek to address these issues.
So, where are those in this town who would like to step up and show what decorum looks like? Where are those who have a love for this great city and are willing to show it by attending some of these councils’ meetings, sharing passionately and respectfully regarding relevant issues? Where are those willing to be engaged in the policy decisions that will end up affecting our pocketbooks? I know you are out there and I know you care!
I will continue to pray, support and be involved with these processes, which I believe will only make us better and wiser as an informed citizenry.
And as for me, I know the Bible tells me to speak the truth but do it with love. Ephesians 4:15.
The Rev. Angelo Frazier is a pastor and a volunteer chaplain with the Bakersfield Police Department.