Darlene Vangel

Darlene Vangel, 90, is active in community issues and lives in Old Westchester.

Dec. 7, 1941, the day 81 years ago Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, Hawaii. I am probably among the few still living who remembers the events of this unforgettable day and wish to share my memories as experienced as a 9-year-old child living in Hollywood, 7 miles from the Pacific Ocean.

My first writings of my World War II experiences published locally two years ago extended nationwide with the help of social media, receiving more than 1,600 likes and favorable comments. History teachers reported sharing with their students who listened intently with earnest and eagerness to hear more.