July 4, 1776, is widely celebrated as the birthday of the United States, but the United States we know, the structure and powers of government we have now of (roughly) coequal legislative, executive and judicial branches, did not arise until the creation of the Constitution of the United States. In that case, the actual birthday of the United States is Sept. 17, 1787, when it was finalized and signed. It didn’t go into effect, though, until the ninth state ratified it — New Hampshire on June 21, 1788 — but it’s the idea that binds us together and that idea was finalized on Sept. 17, 1787.
Thanks to "Schoolhouse Rock," many of us can recite most of, if not all of, the preamble to the Constitution. The preamble states a set of core values from which the rest of the document will flow: “Because we value X, Y and Z, we wish to establish the following expression of those values.” What are those core values on which our nation is founded?
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
In a sermon this past summer, one of my brothers who pastors a church in Ashland, Ore., had his congregation focus on one of the words that is capitalized in the the preamble, the word “Posterity,” noting that without the “and our Posterity” part in the preamble, citizenship would just be consumership, but including “and our Posterity,” citizenship becomes stewardship. A week or two later, I listened to an interview on the radio of the mayor of Colorado Springs who said that if we focused on becoming a good ancestor, the world would be a better place.
We establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty not just for ourselves but also for our Posterity. The intention is that when we act, we should work toward what is good for future generations. Those future generations are not just our children or grandchildren but includes those people we will not know because they will be born long after our own lives are through. The definition of “ancestor” agrees with this in that an ancestor is typically one who is more remote than a grandparent.
Can my generation honestly say that we’re governing ourselves in a way that makes the world a better place for our posterity, that we are being good ancestors to our posterity? As I’m nearer the finish of my career than the beginning of it and my kids are now working adults, I’ve been reflecting on the world I’ll be giving to them.
Well, as I look at the extreme selfishness of the tribalism in our politics today and the greed or indifference that enables us to ignore the damage we’re doing to our neighbors and the planet, I believe that our truthful answer to the question of whether we’re being good ancestors has to be “No.” But I’m also very aware of the great creativity and power we have to create a better world when we work together. We can move mountains!
Rather than pointing fingers and arguing about who started the decline, we need to turn around from this path we’re on and adopt long-term thinking that is focused on our posterity. If this nation is going to survive the stresses of the coming decades, We the People of the United States need to turn around from our self-centeredness and tribalism and reframe our decision-making toward creating a future where the Union is more perfect than what we have now, where justice exists, domestic tranquillity is insured, and the blessing of liberty are secured not just for ourselves but also for our posterity and the posterity of our neighbors. That would be a great birthday present to give to our nation on Sept. 17!
Nick Strobel has been a professor at Bakersfield College for 27 years and writes the semimonthly astronomy column for The Californian.