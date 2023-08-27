Nick Strobel

Nick Strobel has been a professor at BC for 27 years and writes the semimonthly astronomy column for The Californian.

July 4, 1776, is widely celebrated as the birthday of the United States, but the United States we know, the structure and powers of government we have now of (roughly) coequal legislative, executive and judicial branches, did not arise until the creation of the Constitution of the United States. In that case, the actual birthday of the United States is Sept. 17, 1787, when it was finalized and signed. It didn’t go into effect, though, until the ninth state ratified it — New Hampshire on June 21, 1788 — but it’s the idea that binds us together and that idea was finalized on Sept. 17, 1787.

Thanks to "Schoolhouse Rock," many of us can recite most of, if not all of, the preamble to the Constitution. The preamble states a set of core values from which the rest of the document will flow: “Because we value X, Y and Z, we wish to establish the following expression of those values.” What are those core values on which our nation is founded?

