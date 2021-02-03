Does government have a right to your backyard? Should it dictate what happens in it? I say NO! This Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council will decide whether responsible property owners in Bakersfield have the right to raise a few chickens on their own property.
Before we wade into this issue, here’s where I stand.
Freedom. Plain, pure and simple. Freedom.
Having just finished my last term on the Bakersfield City Council with 25 years of service to our great city, I beg the question: “Is it government's role to dictate our ability to be self-sufficient either in working for a living, owning a piece of property or in this case to be able to raise chickens responsibly on your own land?" I say no!
We are part of the Central Valley, where we grow 30 percent of the nation’s food. We should hold true in that tradition, stand proud of our heritage and join the growing number of other cities in California, mostly high-profile places, such as San Diego, Monterey Park and Santa Rosa, that have allowed responsible hen ownership.
There are those who say backyard hens should be unlawful in Bakersfield. This issue was brought up several times over my tenure and the positive benefits of responsible chicken ownership far outweighed those that balked.
I remember fondly, back in 2012, when this same issue came before the council. Quite to my surprise and delight, I received a call from John Moorhouse, thanking me for my positive stance on the hen issue. He told me how they got their fresh eggs out on Morning Drive — and if the issue passed, he would consider having his own hens in his own backyard for fresh eggs. We had a great visit and I have always remembered that welcomed call.
That is a perfect example of the freedom to have hens if one chooses. Just last Friday, I received a call from a resident in Ward 6 telling me how her middle son, who is autistic, was afraid to even go out into the backyard — until he had hens. Now he spends much of each day out in the back watching and feeding the hens. All three of their children are responsible for caring for the hens and now certainly know and appreciate where eggs come from. What a wholesome and worthwhile activity for a family. Certainly, a forever memory.
I believe the key to public service is listening to the voice of the community. There are many families who have had backyard hens for years, and are now asking their local representatives to make it legal. I do not like a "no" local government made up of representatives who are quick to vote "no" on an important issue that will strip residents of their freedom to have backyard hens as pets, a food source or family enjoyment.
Freedom for family to have hens should be appreciated. It should be no one’s concern unless the “right” is mishandled; then that is the time to get local government involved and call our excellent city code enforcement department. They have penalties in place to deal with nuisances such as neglected yards, visible junk, abandoned cars, or unpermitted problems in backyards. Not a blanket "no on backyard hens" that are owned by freedom of choice and considered an enjoyable benefit to one's family.
In conclusion, on Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council will vote on the future of what you’re allowed to do in your own backyard. I urge the City Council to vote to uphold individual rights and the freedom of our citizenry to choose what is best for their household, either to raise hens or not raise hens. I say let the chickens come home to roost!
Jacquie Sullivan served on the Bakersfield City Council for 25 years.