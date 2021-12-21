In the San Joaquin Valley, water is becoming a commodity equal to life and death.
California is a powerhouse of food production, growing some 40 percent of the country's fruit, vegetables and nuts. However, the agriculture industry depends on a water supply that's increasingly fragile and unreliable as the climate warms. As a means to increase access to livable drinking water, community and elected leaders alike are rallying behind “Building More Dams.” But this is simply not a viable solution.
The continued growth of agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley while the water supply becomes increasingly unstable, means nearby towns like Teviston won’t survive another drought. Max Angell, a well fixer in the area, spoke to The Atlantic about the local aquifer. “Drought on top of drought. Climate change on top of drought. And our response is always the same,” he says. “Plant more almonds and pistachios. Plant more housing tracts on farmland. But the river isn’t the same. The aquifer isn’t the same.”
We’re dealing with decades of racist water policies, a lack of political will against Oil and Gas, Big Agriculture over-pumping and poisoning the groundwater, and sinking the land. State Sen. Melissa Hurtado’s solution to these problems was SB 559, which she described as an “investment in water infrastructure to improve the accessibility of safe and reliable drinking water.” In reality, the bill would grant federal funding to the Friant-Kern Canal, which does not supply drinking water for the rural San Joaquin Valley communities that are at ground zero of every drought. This funding is essentially a handout for irrigators, subsidizing the same corporations that caused the water inequalities in the first place.
The conversation continues to focus on Central Valley farmers while the residents face the severe consequences of their actions. The city of Corcoran is facing the consequences of sinking as local Big Ag businesses continue to over pump the underground water supply. They say the water is needed for local agriculture; the contrary is happening as the water is being sold elsewhere.
It is negligent for local politicians to prioritize Big Ag over their constituents. Many rural Central Valley residents have little access to clean water at home, which forces them to rely on water bottles. The issue will only get worse as large corporations contaminate the few clean water supplies in the Central Valley. Unlike other community members, large ag businesses can easily over pump groundwater without any restrictions, yet most community members cannot. While some disadvantaged community members can drill their own private well, many will not due to cost. This cost and access to water will never be an issue in the same way for Big Ag; however, in drought all will suffer.
We must ensure our federal and state policies put an end to corporate handouts like water subsidies and other disingenuous solutions. We must hold our elected officials accountable. We must pressure them to stand with their constituents from the Central Valley and stand up to big agriculture, as well as oil and gas entities. We must support local candidates who will support policies that benefit all their constituents and prioritize the needs of the community over large corporations.
California families deserve a real water solution and a long-term water reparation program. We call on Hurtado and other Central Valley elected officials to deliver real water solutions to our community, not corporate handouts.