The Bridge to BC Freshmen Success program is easily the highlight of my 35-plus years as an educator. As the faculty director of the Bridge program for the last 10 years, I am so blessed to be involved in the day-to-day Bridge activities to support incoming students alongside so many amazing BC staff, student mentors and fellow faculty.
A recent Bridge student wrote, "The experience helped me ease into my first year of college, not only introducing me to online courses using Canvas, but also giving me an overview of the many resources and programs BC offers for students. These tips, tricks, resources and support systems are a huge part of the reason my first year of college was a success!"
I will always remember the first time I met Alondra, a high school graduate from Arvin eager to start her college journey at BC. Alondra walked into the Bridge to BC welcome area excited, timid, and yes, frightened. Alondra was close to turning around and leaving Bridge, but our Bridge staff enveloped her with support to build her confidence throughout the day. By the end of the day, she was smiling, laughing and interacting with multiple students of whom she just met. Alondra was a first-generation college student, who after a successful “jump start” to college at Bridge, successfully graduated and transferred to a four-year university to continue her college and career goals.
That is the magic of Bridge to BC. Alondra is just one example of thousands of students who have successfully completed the Bridge program over the last decade. We believe that students should not have to fend for themselves as they start off to college for the first time. We want students to feel welcomed and supported as they join the BC Renegade family and have every opportunity to learn about available resources and to discover many tools and strategies they need to be successful.
During Bridge, incoming freshmen meet and network with other new college students. There are two Bridge to BC options available- a full, nine-hour on-campus option or a one-week online option. Bridge is action-packed! Students are provided a full-length in-person or virtual tour of the campus to learn the fascinating history of BC by visiting almost every corner of the campus. They learn about similarities and differences between high school and college, how to navigate academic and personal barriers, and how to receive many of the free resources available to help support their college journey. They are introduced to Canvas tools and how to send email communications with proper etiquette- and MORE!
Bridge students also meet one-on-one with an education adviser and financial aid staff during the day to make sure that all of their courses are aligned correctly with their majors and that all of their FAFSA information is completed. There are also many fun group activities to make the experience fun and memorable.
Bridge to BC is well-known for its high success and retention rates. We follow yearly cohorts to collect data to track critical college momentum success points such as completing their math and English college requirements in their first year, persistence from fall to fall, and completing 15 units in the first semester and 30 units in the first year. Every year, students who successfully complete Bridge to BC have double the success and persistence rates and meet those critical momentum points as compared to students who do not complete the program.
Whether the Bridge experience is face-to-face for a daylong, fun-filled boot camp or a one-week online interactive experience, all Bridge students get high impact attention and interventions plus make critical connections with faculty, staff and other students. These highly intensive connections during Bridge to BC make a difference in how students experience and perceive college moving forward. Bridge to BC gives students a positive "jump start" to college, which helps build their confidence and provides hands-on "College Knowledge" that will help them to be successful not just at Bakersfield College, but in life and beyond.
Kimberly Bligh is department chair, Bakersfield College Education Department and Bridge to BC Faculty Director.