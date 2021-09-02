Once again America shows its exceptionalism. With less than 5 percent of the world’s population (4.2 percent) we captured the most Olympic Gold Medals (39) and the most medals overall (113). America clears the table in many more things than Olympic sports:
1. Of the world’s top 10 universities, five are American. Of the top 30, 20 are.
2. America has the world’s best and largest and most well-funded military.
3. It has the world’s largest gross domestic product.
4. It leads the world in artificial intelligence research and production.
5. It leads the world in robotics.
6. It leads the world as the magnet for foreign undergraduate and graduate student education in STEM.
7. It awards more doctoral degrees in STEM.
8. For the last 75 years it created, maintained and secured the world’s largest international commercial, trade and economic architecture.
9. It’s the place where foreign entrepreneurs come to make their mark in research and business.
10. It leads the world in foreign immigration.
11. It has more Nobel Laureates than any other country.
12. It leads the world in medical research.
13. It holds the world's reserve currency.
14. It leads the world in military manufacturing and exporting.
15. America leads the world’s global tech industry.
16. With less than one twentieth of the world’s population it leads in the number of billionaires.
17. It leads the world as the largest Stock Exchange.
18. It leads the world in space exploration.
19. It is tops in charitable giving.
20. America leads the world in its network of roads with more miles than any other country.
21. We are the leading producers and exporters of beef, cheese and dairy and grain products.
22. We also lead the world in natural gas and oil production, outstripping Russia and Saudi Arabia.
23. We are the world’s largest producer of nuclear power.
24. We are the world’s longest standing democracy.
25. We lead the world in exporting our social trends, culture and entertainment.
26. With the Great Lakes, we lead the world in fresh water supply.
27. We are the most internet-connected population.
28. We are the home of the world’s largest businesses and employers.
Why is this? Our founders had the genius to break away from the dominant form of government then extant: monarchical and authoritarian. It dared to invent a wholly unknown and experimental creature: a republic with a democratically indirectly elected head of state — our president — elected by a College of Electors, with everyone else in elective positions elected directly by “the people.” It was a radical idea. Many scoffed and said it couldn’t possibly work.
It was a noisy messy thing. Still is. Always will be. It has enough government to care for our less fortunate brothers and sisters and to fulfill the promises of our Preamble, but not so much to smother individuality or individual enterprise. That measure of “just enough” is a constantly moving target and a constant matter of heated debate. But at least we can debate. And we do so openly, freely, loudly, angrily and often. And always without fear of arrest or molestation. Only thrice have our liberties been cropped: the first during our Revolutionary War with Adams’ Alien and Sedition Acts, the second during our Civil War with Lincoln’s suspension of Habeus Corpus, the third with Roosevelt’s Internment of West Coast native-born and naturalized Japanese Americans without due process.
If we can remind ourselves that the beauty and blessing of America is its controlled commotion, we will be less inclined to think — as each side does now but for different reasons — that we’re about to lose the creatively disorderly democratic republic we all know and love.
We have much to be proud of, and we can thank our Founders for their wisdom. Let’s all take a deep calming breath. We’ve been here before, and we’ve always lived to tell the tale.
Brik McDill, Ph.D. of Bakersfield is a retired psychologist; author of Dangerous Marriage; Raising Safety-Smart Kids; Parenting the Prodigal; and is an Associate of the Kegley Institute of Ethics.