The Little Red Barn was built on the parking lot for the office complex at 1400 Chester Avenue in about 1962. The jail and parking lot were just over the railroad tracks. Maurice St. Clair was a good friend of Leon's and he offered to build and lease the barn for Leon's business. It was first occupied by Maurice St. Clair and Col. Howard Nichols on one side and Bail Bond Leon on the other side. Upstairs was a large room used as a small apartment. Finally, Bail Bond Leon took over the complete building.
Bail Bond Leon was owned and operated by Leon and Martha Faulkner, my mother, and father, for many years. All five of their children and some grandchildren worked at Bail Bond Leon at one time or another.
The Bail Bond Leon sign on the Little Red Barn was one of the last neon signs in Bakersfield until the Bakersfield City Council passed an ordinance to forbid installing them on businesses, which was authored in 1975 by Chris Christensen. Before winning his City Council seat, he ran as a write-in candidate. Attorney Gabe Solomon, who I knew from starting from my old bail bond days, asked me to bring an action against the city to put pencils in the voting booths. I had just passed the bar in 1974. Christensen had been Solomon's track coach at Bakersfield High School.
The Superior Court ruled in our favor; pencils were put in the booths for that election. The Bakersfield City Attorney's Office appealed the decision. When the court's decision came down, Christensen was already elected. The case did not get to the California Supreme Court as the issue was moot. After that, it was adopted in the new election code that requires that pencils are placed in the booths to secure a secret ballot.
Christensen made the Bail Bond Leon sign one of Bakersfield's few last neon signs. Many business owners vehemently opposed this ordinance, including my dad, Leon.
Luckily for those who remember and enjoyed the colorful flashing lights, the then-existing neon signs were grandfathered in, and many occupy the Kern County Museum as part of our local history. The remaining Alley Cat neon sign may be an endangered species. Hope not.
James L. Faulkner is a Bakersfield attorney. He was the oldest of the children and attended Bakersfield College while working for Bail Bond Leon after his service in the Air Force in 1961. Susan Dodgin, the youngest sibling, eventually bought the business, which lasted more than 46 years.