James L. Faulkner is a Bakersfield attorney.

The Little Red Barn was built on the parking lot for the office complex at 1400 Chester Avenue in about 1962. The jail and parking lot were just over the railroad tracks. Maurice St. Clair was a good friend of Leon's and he offered to build and lease the barn for Leon's business. It was first occupied by Maurice St. Clair and Col. Howard Nichols on one side and Bail Bond Leon on the other side. Upstairs was a large room used as a small apartment. Finally, Bail Bond Leon took over the complete building.

Bail Bond Leon was owned and operated by Leon and Martha Faulkner, my mother, and father, for many years. All five of their children and some grandchildren worked at Bail Bond Leon at one time or another.