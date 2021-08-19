Like any veteran of the Afghan War, I watched the news last week with an agony I scarcely thought possible. It is a hideous and deep despair, familiar in form if not intensity because of the many disasters that have accompanied these last eight years of American withdrawal. Many veterans carried those disappointments personally, as when the Taliban seized a town they once patrolled, or a Taliban commander responsible for the deaths of their comrades was released from prison. These poisons metabolized slowly, like doses of arsenic taken against the day when the cup must be drunk to the dredges. Now that day has come, and our cup runneth over.
The agony does not arise solely from Afghanistan’s defeats, but also from the American public’s apparent sudden realization of what defeat means for 30 million people who cannot be airlifted out of this catastrophe. The airwaves are alive with pundits coming to grips with the fact that those Afghans who do not die or give up everything to flee abroad will live under a clerical despotism no American could understand or endure. The public mood is not so much appalling as soul-rending, like watching a last frantic burst of energy from a dying friend.
This agony is fueled by tragedy, because the American interest in ending this war sought the right outcome for the wrong reasons. Americans abhor suffering, and so long as America was at war, Americans read stories of suffering and unfathomable hate. But rather than rage against the enemies causing that suffering, the public chose to withdraw from the fight, as though the violence it detested might not exist if it didn’t target an American or occur within range of a reporter’s microphone. It was a lie, but one that we preferred to the truth.
Lies have consequences. Hundreds of thousands of Afghan soldiers, civil servants and citizens bet their lives — and their families’ lives — on America’s promise of continuing support. That support arrived late and half-hearted. It was obvious, even to a lowly platoon leader on the ground at the end of the Afghan surge in 2012, that the U.S. was massively short on troops. Though the Army alone had more than 560,000 soldiers, the U.S. deployed fewer than 85,000 personnel to Afghanistan that year. As the drawdown continued, that number fell below 12,000 by 2015. The U.S. sent more active-duty personnel to Germany than Afghanistan for 13 of the Afghan war’s 20 years.
In defeat, some have sought to blame the Afghans for insufficient courage or patriotism. This too is wrong. No one knows the final tally, but at least 60,000 Afghan soldiers and police died fighting the Taliban between 2001 and 2019. They fought without Medevac or logistical support, for wages that were often stolen, with equipment — like Humvees — that Americans considered unsafe, against an enemy who routinely targeted the children and relatives of soldiers for abduction, ransom or execution.
Only after the U.S. cut a separate peace with the Taliban in 2020 did the Afghan Army collapse. While the Afghan elite who put family before nation bear the greatest responsibility for that collapse, to expect a poor and deeply wounded nation to transform into an efficient bureaucracy within a generation is intellectually dishonest. If Afghanistan was let down by Presidents Karzai and Ghani specifically, it was due less from any exceptional failing on their part than from their failure to be exceptional; Afghans needed a George Washington but got a George Bush. Americans should be able to sympathize.
In reality, blame for the West’s part in Afghanistan’s failure lies with the West: with every politician who supported the war until the instant it became unpopular; with every general who mislead the public about Afghanistan’s progress; with every NATO ally whose troops never left the base; with every U.S. soldier who treated an Afghan rudely; with every American citizen who expected combat without casualties and war with tax cuts.
In essence, America forgot why it fights: not to win cheaply for winning’s sake, but to struggle for a better world. When past administrations declared "war" on poverty or drugs, the metaphor stuck not because it signaled victory, but because it signaled determination — poverty and drugs are things worth fighting against, even if victory is impossible almost by definition. The War on Terror is no different. Thus, when politicians framed Afghanistan as America’s "forever" war, they missed the point. Does anyone think that the Taliban’s brutal and medieval ideology is not worth fighting forever? My generation is dedicated to fighting the patriarchy; the Taliban is the very apotheosis of our enemy.
Blame can wait — what matters most now is to consider what America owes its surviving friends. The U.S. has pledged to defend other imperiled democracies — what must we do to convince China that we would risk hundreds of thousands of casualties in defense of Taiwan, given that we were not willing to keep 12,000 soldiers in Afghanistan? How can we reassure Ukraine or the Baltic States that the U.S. would go to war in their defense? And how can we help those Afghans who manage to escape the Taliban? To fail in this would be not only un-American, it would be almost in-human.
Sam Van Kopp was raised in Bakersfield, graduated from West Point and led a platoon in Afghanistan in 2012. He is now a lawyer in Washington, D.C.