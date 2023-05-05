Philosopher Paul Woodruff’s op-ed, “My death is close. But I do not think of myself as dying,” (April 28) is typical of what comes out of philosophy departments these days: You will cease to be at death, so make the most of the present. These are not consoling words, and they are false words.
Countless evidence-based studies that present evidence of an afterlife are now available to anyone who can read. Most academic philosophers shun this evidence. Why is this? Typically male, they might have had a bad experience in church as a teenager or come under the spell of a senior philosopher like Woodruff in college. In short, they have become convinced that belief in an afterlife is religious, and that smart, informed, scientific people have too much self-respect to get seduced by such superstition. And they pass on this message to a new crop of vulnerable students in their philosophy classes. As for their students, their world becomes darker and more frightening. Life’s enchantment dims. Death grins in at the banquet.
The basic mistake our philosophers make is that life after death is a consolation for needy, unscientific, religious people who refuse to confront the evidence that death is the end. In reality, philosophers like Woodruff are the needy people. They are so dug into their materialist worldview that they refuse to investigate research that contradicts it. They are afraid of getting entangled in a worldview, often religiously based, that belongs to a past they “outgrew.”
They are correct to connect belief in an afterlife with religion, but they fail to distinguish between a religious belief without evidence and one that is. In other words, they reject good evidence because it’s associated in their minds with religion.
The good evidence they refuse to consider is not based on religion but on contemporary scientific research. Thousands of highly credentialed scientists — physicists, psychologists, doctors, poets, Christians and non-Christians, agnostics, even a few top-tier philosophers, the list goes on and on — are unafraid to look at this evidence.
True scientists read accounts and analyses of the near-death experience. They see why deathbed visions can’t all be explained away as hallucination. They study the vast literature on ghostly apparitions from all over the world and see why they can’t all be explained away as a temporary disease of the mind.
They force themselves to study what perhaps they don’t like: the memories by little children, thousands of them, of a past life that matches the life of a real person. They even investigate the unwelcome evidence of earthbound spirits who attach themselves to the unwary and inflict real damage. Psychotherapists are taking a new look at “demonic possession” because a few of their patients require it. They question the too-easy diagnosis that the voices that schizophrenics hear in their minds are generated internally.
They look at poltergeist phenomena, much of it utterly unexplainable by conventional material science. They look at evidence that spirits in the afterlife are trying to communicate with us, either through mediums or by radio, telephone, or computer — or what researchers call instrumental transcommunication.
And they are intrigued by the ability of advanced Alzheimer’s patients with ravaged brains to perk up and momentarily become their old selves shortly before death — impossible to explain by neuroscientists unless they are open to the possibility that when the spirit loosens its attachment to the diseased brain, the departing spirit releases its inner mind from captivity to the brain and can say its goodbyes.
I hope it’s clear that none of this evidence is based on religion. Religion affirms some of it and rejects what it doesn’t like, but it doesn’t provide evidence for its truth.
Taken together, this evidence, its various strands all pointing to the same conclusion — that, like it or not, fear it or look forward to it, we survive death — is a near certainty.
There are many books that tell this story. Most researchers focus on only one of the nine types of evidence mentioned above. A few cover all nine. For the curious I recommend Victor and Wendy Zammit’s "A Lawyer Presents the Evidence for the Afterlife," David Fontana’s "Is There an Afterlife?", and my own "When Did You Ever Become Less by Dying? Afterlife: The Evidence."
Paul Woodruff says that he and his philosopher friends think about death obsessively (“every third thought”). I would too if I had nothing more to look forward to but extinction. I sympathize with him as he lives his remaining days with a “lung condition.” But I see him as a flawed guide, not someone to impart wisdom, which should be the mission of a philosopher.
Stafford Betty is professor emeritus of religious studies at CSUB and author of many books and essays on the afterlife.