Stafford Betty is professor emeritus of religious studies at CSUB and author of many books and essays on the afterlife.

Philosopher Paul Woodruff’s op-ed, “My death is close. But I do not think of myself as dying,” (April 28) is typical of what comes out of philosophy departments these days: You will cease to be at death, so make the most of the present. These are not consoling words, and they are false words.

Countless evidence-based studies that present evidence of an afterlife are now available to anyone who can read. Most academic philosophers shun this evidence. Why is this? Typically male, they might have had a bad experience in church as a teenager or come under the spell of a senior philosopher like Woodruff in college. In short, they have become convinced that belief in an afterlife is religious, and that smart, informed, scientific people have too much self-respect to get seduced by such superstition. And they pass on this message to a new crop of vulnerable students in their philosophy classes. As for their students, their world becomes darker and more frightening. Life’s enchantment dims. Death grins in at the banquet.