Tim Hough, lover of baseball and molder of men, won the 2022 National High School Baseball Coach Association’s award for Assistant Coach of The Year with very little fanfare and an abundance of humility. National means that he won the award over all other coaches not only in the county, or in the state, but in the nation. He won the award while coaching at Bakersfield Christian High School, and while the school lovingly recognized their coach and his achievement, the award went widely unrecognized in our Bakersfield community.

I am writing this hoping to change that.