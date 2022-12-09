Tim Hough, lover of baseball and molder of men, won the 2022 National High School Baseball Coach Association’s award for Assistant Coach of The Year with very little fanfare and an abundance of humility. National means that he won the award over all other coaches not only in the county, or in the state, but in the nation. He won the award while coaching at Bakersfield Christian High School, and while the school lovingly recognized their coach and his achievement, the award went widely unrecognized in our Bakersfield community.
I am writing this hoping to change that.
It is worth noting that Tim is my uncle, but our relationship only gives me more perspective as to why a wider audience should hear of his achievement.
I have seen, firsthand, the love my uncle has for baseball and how he has stoked that fiery passion in so many kids over his coaching career. My family and I spend each MLB post-season gathered to watch our beloved Dodgers compete. Tim is a student of the game, and I’m always amazed to hear him correctly predict the next pitch and its location or which play would work best in a certain situation. He knows the game better than anybody I know, and he has used that vast knowledge to usher new generations into the sport.
He began coaching like many others, standing in the dugout of his son, Ross’s travel baseball team. He used his love for the game and playing experience to teach the young players the intricate details and skills needed to compete. More importantly, he taught them that baseball is fun, and the more fun you have playing it, the better you will become.
His coaching style led to multiple tournament championships over the years he spent coaching his son’s travel team, the Bakersfield Renegades. In addition to championships, many of his players became lifelong friends due to Coach Tim always maintaining an open-door policy for players who wanted to come over for some fun and camaraderie with his own kids. I have fond memories of Ross’s birthday parties in Uncle Tim’s cul-de-sac. Ross’s entire team was in attendance, and the party almost always extended through the entire weekend. Ross eventually went on to high school and then to college, where he used what he learned to put together a successful college career as a NCAA Division 1 catcher.
Tim went into his next chapter of coaching, in 2014, when he became the assistant coach for his youngest son, Garet’s, high school team, the Bakersfield Christian Eagles. He coached Garet’s team all four years but did not stop there. He still coaches the team today, four years after he graduated. What keeps him going? It’s simple. He loves baseball and he loves teaching the game he loves so much to the next generation, increasing their skill and love for the game but also equipping them with tools and lessons to be successful in life after the days on the diamond have come to an end.
Sure, I may have some bias because I’m his nephew, but don’t just take my word for it. Past players are more than willing to speak out in recognition of the impact Coach Tim has had on their lives.
Beau Hashim began playing for Tim at 8 years old, eventually taking what Tim taught him in childhood to become an all-star at Liberty High School. He graduated from the University of Oregon and currently has a successful politics career in California’s State Capitol.
Regarding the impact Coach Tim had on his success, he says, “Starting at 8 years old, Coach Tim impressed upon me the importance of things like accountability, self-reliance, work ethic, being a leader, communication, and working as a team. These qualities and traits are vital to finding success in life. Coach Tim was a critical part of not only my baseball career, but my professional and personal life as well.”
Another player, Grant Campbell, had this to say about his former coach and mentor. “Coach Tim was a legend. He taught me the importance of hard work and preparing to set yourself for success through practice and always looking for ways to improve, while always remembering to stay loose and relaxed.” Grant put some of these lessons toward another sport, working his way to Baylor University, where he started at linebacker for their NCAA Division 1 football team. He continues to apply these teachings to his life today, specifically “being a leader” and “work ethic,” as Grant now owns and operates his family’s farm.
The National High School Baseball Coach Association’s decision to award Tim Hough the Assistant Coach of the Year is no random choice. More than two decades of life in coaching have led to this passing of knowledge and love for the game to multiple generations.
So, thank you Uncle Tim, for providing an example of how the greatest game of all time should be treated. Your coaching labor of love has led your players to success both on and off the field. A true molder of men.
Keith Hough is a family man and sales professional with a passion for sports and writing.