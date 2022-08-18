Deborah Rosenthal.jpg

Deborah Rosenthal is a tenured chemistry professor at Bakersfield College.

The last two years have been difficult and sad. It has been a test of the ability for professors to change their teaching style. It has been a test for families that have lost loved ones. It has been a test for people to recognize the compassion we hold for one another despite differences in opinions.

For myself, it has been the realization that technology is amazing, but causes a serious divide because it lacks human nuances. COVID caused isolation, which seems welcoming if you like “alone” time. But fear, anger and frustration were taken out on computers. I have seen countless friendships ended when people who held the same opinion were arguing via social media.