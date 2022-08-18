The last two years have been difficult and sad. It has been a test of the ability for professors to change their teaching style. It has been a test for families that have lost loved ones. It has been a test for people to recognize the compassion we hold for one another despite differences in opinions.
For myself, it has been the realization that technology is amazing, but causes a serious divide because it lacks human nuances. COVID caused isolation, which seems welcoming if you like “alone” time. But fear, anger and frustration were taken out on computers. I have seen countless friendships ended when people who held the same opinion were arguing via social media.
As we return to a new semester that is fairly COVID-free, I feel fortunate. The new Science and Engineering building at Bakersfield College is complete. As I type the maintenance office is literally preparing keys for my new office. For myself, the beginning of a new era is marked with a very definitive change. The building represents a symbol of cleansing and community support.
The science and engineering department will be teaching in a much-needed modern building. The instrument room is much larger. More students can be present when the instructor demonstrates how to use the analytical instrument. Side-lined expensive instruments that did not have a room or proper ventilation will finally be available for students. Laboratory rooms are larger, so faculty have the option to safely increase enrollment in the class, allowing more students to graduate sooner. There is open space to encourage students to meet and study together.
I imagine students will be excited to enter the new building and be infused with a feeling of importance and confidence. I anticipate that every day I enter the building it will remind me taxpayers pay my salary and I have an obligation to help their children succeed and transfer to a university or enter nursing school. It isn’t that I didn’t realize this before. But COVID and the political climate were emotionally draining. I feel fortunate that a new beginning will be marked by an enormous building in the center of campus as a constant reminder that the community supports our endeavors.
The next paragraph may be common knowledge, and unnecessary. However, I would like the community to know the science department takes great pride in preparing students to achieve their dreams. The science courses prepare students to enter nursing school. Many students obtain paid summer research programs throughout the United States. We have students who have been accepted to, but not limited to, Berkeley, UCLA, Wake Forest, Davis, Irvine, Riverside, Merced, Santa Cruz, San Luis, Obispo, Long Beach and Oxford in England.
I would like to thank the community for voting yes on Measure J. The building is stunning, and more importantly, functional. If I may speak for my colleagues, we will fill it with encouragement and support for the students to pursue and reach their goals.
Deborah Rosenthal is a tenured chemistry professor at Bakersfield College.