Remember when our mothers put on an apron in the morning and still had it on until dinnertime?
Mom wore a clean one every day, each sewn herself, pretty cotton prints left over from little dresses she had made for me, cotton fabric gathered simply onto a waistband that tied in back, with a pocket, of course.
Now, my grandma’s aprons were quite different. They covered her from above her bosom straight down to her knees with armholes and buttoned down the back, all sewn from flower sacks and edged with colorful bias tape. They had to be large because she used her apron for the gathering of vegetables; green beans, tomatoes, squash from her Shafter farmhouse garden.
Christmastime 1955, my new husband and I were traveling by train to Holbrook, Ariz., for me to meet my in-laws for the first time. I was struggling with what to take for gifts when Mom suggested I sew aprons for each of the women. I chose pretty pink stripe cotton, cut the bottom edge in three big scallops, added a little ruffle and the required pink bias tape, all gathered onto a waistband that tied in the back. Little pocket, of course. So cute!
They were dutifully bragged about by my sweet and welcoming in-laws then surely put away in a closet, taken out now and then to be admired. Too fancy to dry hands on, not much use for keeping enchilada sauce off their clothes or, unlike Gramma’s, much too small to use for picking up a hot pan or for the gathering of vegetables from the garden ... and definitely not for wiping little boys' noses, the drying of a grandchild’s tear or modestly hiding your face, laughing with pleasure, as your cooking was praised.
Nowadays, we who cook have graduated to serviceable “chefs” aprons with long strings that cross in the back, tie in front so we can hang a dishtowel, always with a large pocket to keep our little cooking thermometer and supply of plastic tasting spoons. So, so practical but I sometimes long to wear one of those cute, frilly confections, in pink, of course.
When I was in seventh grade at Beardsley School preparing for the girls cooking class, I reminded Mom I had to have an apron the very next day with my name on it. She quickly whipped one up out of a white pillow case, so plain and simple, a gathered skirt on a waistband, tying in back. I was always so proud of all the cute dresses Mom made for me. Where were some pretty print scraps for my apron?
In our recent move from Lompoc, the sewing box had gotten lost. Going to bed that night I was ashamed, dreading to take it to school, homemade from a pillowcase! When I woke up next morning I found Mom had embroidered, in red, my name on the pocket. I proudly took it into Miss McIntire’s class knowing most others would have names written in indelible ink.
Now, common sense tells us that it would have been more practical to have the sewing class semester in the fall so we girls could make our own aprons for the spring cooking class, but, no! The cooking class was in the fall! It is amazing that when committees get together making decisions, common sense seems to fly out the window.
That little apron came in handy a few years later, the summer of 1952. I was a senior at BHS and got a waitress job at the Friendly Café on North Chester, the restaurant run by Mrs. Purvis (who shared her secret apple pie recipe with me). Her delicious comfort/ diner food was specially prepared to appeal to the oilfield worker. Of course, I had to have a clean apron every day. That little white pillow case apron with my name on it in red was a big hit with those roustabouts and cowboys!
These many years it has been put away in my closet, taken out now and then to be bragged about and admired.
Nada (Barnes) Nuanez-Byrum was inspired to write about aprons after reading Steve Flores' column on the same topic.