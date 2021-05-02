May is Foster Youth Awareness Month and the Kern County Network for Children would like to take this opportunity to thank foster parents, social workers, probation officers, mental health professionals, educators, CASA, organizations like WestChester Kiwanis, Kern Family Healthcare, the In-N-Out Burger Foundation, local businesses and, many others who strive to provide nurturing and support for this most vulnerable population.
According to childrensrights.org, on any given day, there are nearly 427,000 children in foster care in the United States. In Kern County, we have more than 1,500 children who are in foster care. These children are removed from their birth families due to abuse or neglect and placed with other caregivers. They experienced trauma and their lives were disrupted due to no fault of their own. Like all children, they deserve love, hope and joy in their lives, and support with successfully transitioning to adulthood.
Since 2008, Kern has taken a collaborative approach to serving foster youth. The KCNC’s Dream Center is a safe place for current/former foster youth, up to the age 25, to receive social, mental health, employment, housing and education services; get help with meeting their basic needs and building life skills; use computers; and, shower, do laundry, and/or gain respite if they do not have a safe and stable living environment or are homeless.
According to the National Foster Youth Institute, nearly 25 percent of former foster youth experience homelessness within four years of exiting the foster care system. Since March of 2020, the KCNC Dream Center has partnered with the Housing Authority of Kern, California Veteran’s Assistance Foundation, the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative’s partner agencies, and local property owners to help 41 homeless youth and their 33 small children to access emergency shelter beds and obtain housing, despite a communitywide record low vacancy rate for rental properties. Supportive services continue for these youth to ensure they have the ongoing support necessary to successfully maintain their housing.
Since the pandemic began, many of our youth have suffered from loneliness, lacked access to technology, and have struggled. Throughout this time, the Dream Center has utilized safe, creative ways, even during shelter-in-place order months, to continue to serve youth. Thanks to community member donations, COVID relief grants, support from the Kern County Department of Human Services and Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office, and staff dedicated to ensuring that youth have access to the support they need, some of the Dream Center’s most notable accomplishments since March of 2020 include: distributing 3,802 snack bags, 644 emergency food bags, and 997 hygiene kits; and, providing clothing 725 times (this was especially important for homeless youth when it was cold). During the first six months of the pandemic, 107 foster parents caring for 111 children and 68 parenting youth caring for 132 youth children were given food, toys, children’s books, cleaning supplies, diapers, wipes, PPE and thermometers to help reduce stress and prevent child abuse and/or neglect.
On April 12, 2021, the Dream Center resumed providing our full menu of available services. We are serving a steady stream of youth who are struggling and in need of supportive services, employment, housing, and/or basic need items. The process of transitioning to adulthood, without family support, has been especially difficult since the pandemic. We’re seeing youth who haven’t needed to ask for help before. We look forward to the continued support of the many community members and service organizations who donate tax deductible financial contributions, emergency food and snack items, diapers, hygiene items, as well as gently used clothing and shoes (adult and infant through 4T sizes), household and baby items. The Dream Center would not be able to offer these incredibly needed and greatly appreciated items without the generous support of our community.
We salute the Dream Center team members (representing nine agencies), caregivers and other helping professionals, and sincerely thank the many community members, businesses and service organizations who help meet the needs of more than 800 current and former foster youth who receive Dream Center services each year. Together we are making a difference.
Jayme Stuart is the coordinator of the Kern County Network for Children Dream Center.