When I flip on a light switch, turn on my car, pick up groceries at the grocery store, or make it to work safely and reliably, I thank a California oil and gas worker.

The very foundation of our everyday lives, from how we power our homes and our supply chains to how we get ourselves to and from work, is thanks to the tireless work of the women and men of our industry. Thanks to them, Californians have access to a reliable, locally produced source of safe energy. This is no small feat, especially in light of the near-constant attacks on our state’s oil and gas industry and its workers.

Catherine Reheis-Boyd is president of the Western States Petroleum Association.