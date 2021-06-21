Professor Chuck Wall, a lifelong resident of our community, recently died after a full life of 80 years.
Chuck was a dear friend to many and an example of true humanity.
He is respected for overcoming blindness and being a standout professor at Bakersfield College, where he instructed to overflowing classrooms.
Moreover, he is known and loved by thousands (millions?) for his dedication to acts of kindness.
Following his advice of “performing random acts of kindness” has brought society’s attention to a commitment to conduct that all can follow and not only is it free, but it pays dividends!
Both the giver and the recipient are enhanced by random acts of kindness. But how should we encourage humanity to practice a culture of kindness?
The Hebrew Bible contains passages that recognize the importance of building a kind civilization.
Such admonitions of “don’t boil a kid in his mothers milk” is a commandment intended to develop empathy for the feelings of the mother. (Hey, how about the kid?) Fortunately, it is referring to a mother goat and her kid! (Apparently this was a common practice; otherwise, why would they need this rule?) Our takeaway is the expectation if we are sensitive to the feelings of animals then kindness to each other should naturally follow. Our culture tells us this is still a work in progress.
Another example is “if you find a nest with two fledgling birds, you can only take one.” It would be inhumane to deny the bird family all of its progeny.
I suggest a more effective teacher of kindness is that of experience. Do a random act of kindness and evaluate its benefits.
While operating the Airport Express shuttle service to LAX, we had the privilege of providing complementary days at the beach for many underfunded children. They were only asked to do acts of kindness and to tell us about them.
A 10-year-old boy wrote us that on the way to the movies with his family he noticed a homeless man on the sidewalk. He asked his father to stop so he could give him the money he was going to use to buy snacks at the movie. He said “IT MADE ME FEEL GOOD”!
What better evidence is needed? Be kind and feel good? What a great way to live your life!
Chuck, you were right! Try it for Chuck and share the experience with me and others.
If not now, when?
Phil Rudnick is an attorney, farmer, rancher, businessman and life-long Bakersfield resident. He can be reached at phil@upstartvillage.com.