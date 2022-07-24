Jacob Richardson.jpg

As a sociologist specializing in gender and sexualities, I find local opinion pieces by people like Tim Stormont to be frustrating ("Community Voices: The push and pull of parents and schools," July 19).

His piece is riddled with buzzy right-wing phrases and talking points that are misleading and intellectually shortsighted. For example, “Disney, a children’s entertainment giant, has taken it upon itself to side in the culture war with the sexualizing of our children down to kindergarten and beyond.” This talking point conflates age-appropriate gender and sex education with the sexual objectification of children, which is laughably ignorant. It is also annoying because it blatantly ignores the ways in which people who claim that liberals are trying to sexualize children actively engage in sexualizing children themselves.