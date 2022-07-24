As a sociologist specializing in gender and sexualities, I find local opinion pieces by people like Tim Stormont to be frustrating ("Community Voices: The push and pull of parents and schools," July 19).
His piece is riddled with buzzy right-wing phrases and talking points that are misleading and intellectually shortsighted. For example, “Disney, a children’s entertainment giant, has taken it upon itself to side in the culture war with the sexualizing of our children down to kindergarten and beyond.” This talking point conflates age-appropriate gender and sex education with the sexual objectification of children, which is laughably ignorant. It is also annoying because it blatantly ignores the ways in which people who claim that liberals are trying to sexualize children actively engage in sexualizing children themselves.
I cannot help but roll my eyes when I see an online “mama bear” make this claim about sexualized children while also posting pictures of their young daughters in sexualizing outfits, such as bikinis or skimpy beauty pageant and cheerleading outfits. Even something as innocuous as a toddler wearing a shirt with “stud” or “ladies’ man” on it is a form of sexualization.
However, the most perplexing part of claims that sex education sexualizes children involves how it implicitly assumes that children are intrinsically asexual, while also ignoring how children are socialized to understand (or, in many ways, to not understand) their sexuality. Stormont claims, “What governments, school policymakers and the corporations that side with them seem to have forgotten is that parents are, and should be, the first and most important influencers in a child’s life.”
By and large, parents are a child’s first means of socialization, but research shows that as children get older the influence of their socialization shifts heavily from parents and family to their peers. This is especially true regarding gender and sex since most parents are unprepared and embarrassed to answer children’s questions honestly and engage in frank discussions.
In kindergarten a neighborhood friend and I were “girlfriend and boyfriend” throughout the year. We would hold hands and give each other pecks on the lips. Another neighborhood girl and I played “doctor” when we were 6 and 7. In third grade, a friend and I looked at the Playboys hidden under her dad’s bed. I laughed when my husband told me his cousin told him in elementary school that guys get girls pregnant by peeing in them.
Friends and I have laughed telling similar stories of learning about our bodies and sexuality from our peers throughout childhood and adolescence. For us, there was little to no discussion about gender or our sexualities at home or school that could have helped us better navigate our sexual experiences and expectations as we developed. When we did learn about sex from school it was often through a deficit model that focused on the negative aspects of sex. Pop culture, pornography and the stories we told each other were our sex education. Since most of this information was inaccurate, we fumbled around with each other hoping for the best and making mistakes (some bigger than others).
Not much has changed, unfortunately. Research shows that most children find current sex education programs unhelpful because the information is overly negative and vague. Students felt capable of handling frank discussions of sex and wanted more focus on the positive aspects of sexuality. They also felt an outside expert who was willing to answer their questions, regardless of how embarrassing or silly they seemed, should teach classes on sexuality.
We have allowed our own discomfort with child sexuality to create a narrative that children are somehow asexual. Not only is this narrative inaccurate, but it also does a disservice to children by hindering age-appropriate discussions that help their sexual development. Moreover, using this narrative to conflate age-appropriate gender and sex education with child sexual objectification allows people like Stormont to continue propagating dangerous misinformation that those advocating for such programs are trying to normalize pedophilia.
In fact, research shows that teaching children about healthy sexual development assists in preventing child sex abuse by helping children to understand their bodies and teaching them to set boundaries. Let’s stop fear mongering that teaching children about gender and sexuality is dangerous.
Jacob Richardson is a sociology graduate student at the University of Memphis. He was born and raised in Bakersfield.