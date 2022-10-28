Marylee_Shrider.jpg

Marylee Shrider 

For the second time in five years, a Kern County judge has ruled in favor of artistic expression, religious freedom and the First Amendment, all embodied in the case against Tastries Bakery and its Christian owner Cathy Miller.

The case stems from 2017 when Miller politely declined to create a wedding cake for a local lesbian couple. In media interviews, the pair said they were stunned by Miller's belief that her artfully decorated wedding cakes "must not contradict God's sacrament between one man and one woman."