For the second time in five years, a Kern County judge has ruled in favor of artistic expression, religious freedom and the First Amendment, all embodied in the case against Tastries Bakery and its Christian owner Cathy Miller.
The case stems from 2017 when Miller politely declined to create a wedding cake for a local lesbian couple. In media interviews, the pair said they were stunned by Miller's belief that her artfully decorated wedding cakes "must not contradict God's sacrament between one man and one woman."
With Bible verses stenciled on the bakery's walls, numerous faith-based items for sale and piped-in Christian music, Tastries is the very model of a Christian-owned-and-operated business. Still, the couple was purportedly shocked to find themselves dealing with Christians acting like Christians.
California's Department of Fair Housing and Employment went after Tastries in court, suing Miller for intentionally discriminating against the couple in violation of the state's Unruh Civil Rights act. In the years since, Miller and her family have known little relief from the controversy.
In the early days of the dispute, Miller and her staff were hammered with threats of violence, bombarded by emails of gay porn and beleaguered by a host of "customers" who wrote Yelp reviews savaging the bakery's products and customer service. The harassment grew so intense in one two-week period that seven employees quit.
This was the intolerance conservative Christian voices warned of in the months leading up to the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 decision to redefine marriage to include same-sex unions. Concerns that churches would be forced to conduct same-sex weddings and Christian business owners like Miller would be strong-armed into using their talents in tacit approval of such ceremonies were waved off with eye-rolling disdain.
Yet here we are. A post-Christian nation where tolerance is a one-way street, where the state mandates Christian business owners to compromise their faith values or shut their doors. Where leftist elected officials threaten to revoke the tax-exempt status of churches, hospitals and charities if their religious convictions don't align with progressive politics. Where a kind and godly woman is relentlessly harassed for the crime of being a follower of Jesus Christ.
In some quarters, Miller is and will forever be a homophobic bigot, a woman who, as one opinion writer put it, “seeks to impose a test for potential customers based on her personal religious standards.”
Nothing could be further from the truth. Miller serves all who walk through her doors. Through the years her staff has included gay employees; to this day gay clients remain repeat customers. But while all customers are equal, all requests are not. If you're looking for cakes celebrating divorce or depicting drunkenness, drugs, or anything derogatory, you'll have to look elsewhere. And while Miller can't participate in gay weddings or create cakes celebrating a gender change, she'll kindly refer you to bakeries that can.
In a society that’s genuinely tolerant of race, ethnicity, gender and religious differences, that policy would serve as a satisfactory compromise. In California, it's an excuse to sue you and your business into oblivion.
While the persecution of Tastries may not be over — the plaintiffs have pledged to appeal this latest verdict — Miller is grateful for Judge Eric Bradshaw's "detailed and thoughtful ruling" and the support she's received from the local community. Miller said that whatever comes next is just another step on “the path God has given us to follow.”
“It’s been about living out my faith, something I’ve done all my life,” she said. “I wish the community, our state and our nation would recognize the difference between discrimination and living according to your faith.”
In a country as polarized as the United States, that’s not likely to happen any time soon. Until then, Christians must rely on God’s grace and due process to protect their livelihoods.
Marylee Shrider is former director of Right to Life of Kern County.