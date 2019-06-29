Our community’s struggle with people roaming the streets has gained the attention of all of us. I am confident there are those who will view my remarks as flippant, uncaring and that I just don’t understand the issues.
Quite the contrary.
I want the best for everyone, and I am optimistic about our community resolving the issues involved. I do have a pony in this race. My wife and I are homeowners, we have been landlords with Section 8 tenants, ran our family business in the heart of Old Town Kern for 27 years, have served on several collaboratives and partnerships locally and are real estate agents. We’ve lived in Bakersfield since 1955, other than the four years I was away in the Marine Corps.
As a whole, the issue is referred to as homelessness. However, there are relatively few who are legitimately homeless due to circumstances beyond their control and/or lack of affordable housing and need a hand up from their fellow man. There are several other groups who make up the lion’s share of homeless. Criminals released from jail, some with mental illness, some not. We can also add lying scam artists to this list, who make up some bull crap story to tug at the hearts of well-meaning people, who themselves are working their tails off on their jobs to make ends meet. Many of the lying scam artists are making more money than the compassionate citizens giving them money. And then there are those who are just plain crazy who really need to be placed under protective care for their sake and ours. They need to be institutionalized where they can’t just walk away but need someone to marshal them through their day and in many cases meter their medications properly.
Many of these people have burned all bridges with their family and friends who have tried to help them with money or housing but finally threw in the towel due to being stolen from or other messes. Much of it involves drug addiction and alcoholism. We’ve all seen them. Pushing a stolen shopping cart full of stuff, and/or accosting people in parking lots of supermarkets, home improvement centers, restaurants, our residential neighborhoods and parks or at an intersection with a cardboard sign. Or someone walking across the street against the traffic light, talking to themselves or screaming at their imaginary companion on the sidewalk.
I am grateful for those who are trying to solve the “homeless” problem. Several organizations earnestly want to help people. We as a society have taken away the incentive for these people to actually improve their own situation. My point is that we could give them a house in Seven Oaks, and they would be homeless again inside of a year, plus the house would be trashed. Many prefer the nomadic lifestyle because shelters have rules they don’t want to follow.
Here are two key causes: passed by the state Legislature in California in 2011, AB 109 transferred responsibility for supervising certain kinds of felony offenders and state prison parolees from state prisons and state parole agents to county jails and probation officers. Proposition 47, originally titled The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act, was a referendum passed by voters in California in 2014. It recategorized some nonviolent offenses as misdemeanors, rather than felonies, as they had previously been categorized. We need to take drastic measures. Many of these criminals had mental health issues and were receiving treatment in jail and likely receiving medications to keep their illness in check. Now they don’t get that help. What happened is the state made counties responsible for these criminals, then the very people who the counties became responsible for, had their felony sentences essentially nullified into misdemeanors and then they were released into our communities.
These two laws need to be reversed immediately, otherwise our law enforcement is powerless to help us. If these two laws aren’t changed, I fear that the organized efforts to fix the homeless issues are doomed to fail, regardless of how many millions of tax dollars we throw at it.
Dick Taylor retired from the position of director of the Kern County Veterans Service Department and is a liaison representative for the Devil Pups Youth Program for America. He can be reached at devilpupsbakersfield@hotmail.com.