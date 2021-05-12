Saving for your children’s college education is always a great idea. Saving as much as possible — as early as possible — is a solid plan of attack. But life rarely goes as planned; sometimes obstacles, like those related to the pandemic emerge, forcing financial priorities to change.
As California State Treasurer, my office oversees a program that makes college savings easy and has an offer that makes this the right time to save. ScholarShare 529, California’s official college savings plan, launched a program to help low- to moderate-income families start saving for their children’s future college expenses. It’s called the Matching Grant Program and it essentially gives out up to $225 in free money to eligible families. It provides a dollar-for-dollar match for contributions to a new ScholarShare 529 account up to $200 and a $25 bonus for establishing an automatic contribution plan.
That means that if a family were to open a new ScholarShare 529 account with $1 — the minimum amount required — and successfully managed to contribute an additional $199 before the end of the year, through deposits of their own, birthday money, or a gift from grandma, that future college student could end up with a total of $400 in contributions when you factor in the matching grant. And that amount goes up to $425 if you include the bonus!
Not everyone can afford to invest in college savings, but even when times are tough, it is important to remember that higher education has a tangible, positive impact on the upward mobility of today’s young people. Why ScholarShare 529? It is a highly-rated plan, that, like all 529 plans, allows investments to grow tax-free. Even small amounts of savings can make a big difference: children with college savings of only $500 are three times more likely to enroll — and four times more likely to graduate — than those without a college savings account.
Evidence shows that more families are beginning to understand this. First, ScholarShare 529 had a record year in 2020, as many California families deepened their commitment to saving for higher education. Compared to 2019, total contributions to ScholarShare 529 accounts increased 15 percent and the number of new accounts opened increased by 19 percent. Second, more than three-quarters (79 percent) of California families surveyed in a 2020 study said that helping their children afford college is one of the most important things they can do as a parent. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are actually saving more for college than ever before in California history.
In its fourth year, the Matching Grant Program has a great track record. Since the program’s inception, savings in new accounts opened total more than $2.3 million. And demand for the program continues to climb: In 2020, the number of applications increased 24 percent over 2019.
While not everyone can participate, nearly half of California’s population is eligible, according to U.S. Census Bureau household income data. In order to participate, eligible parents/guardians must be California residents at enrollment, have a valid Social Security number or a federal tax ID number, and have an annual adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less.
Our hope is that 2021 can be the best year in the Matching Grant Program’s history. We have great partners promoting the program, including many community-based organizations across California such as the United Ways of California. They have told us that the grants provide a critical incentive for many families to start saving for college.
The Matching Grant Program is a win-win for California families. The first win, opening a college savings account in a highly-rated plan. The second, getting a $225 bonus. If you have the resources, now is a great time to invest in your child’s future.
For more information about ScholarShare 529’s 2021 Matching Grant Program, including eligibility requirements, complete terms and conditions, and instructions for applying, visit ScholarShare529.com/MGP.
Fiona Ma is California's 34th State Treasurer. She's the first woman of color and first CPA elected to the position.