I have been blessed to serve Kern County as a physician for 30 years. Kern County is my adopted home.
The third and largely avoidable surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations stretches the already overworked healthcare system in Kern County.
Facts, science, messaging, information, misinformation and individual biases have reinforced predetermined positions among the many regarding the vaccine.
The vaccine, incredibly safe and effective, should have been the great unifier. Facts demand that.
John Adams, in defense of the colonial British soldiers responsible for the Boston Massacre, famously said “facts are a stubborn thing."
We should all be able to look at data and agree upon facts.
Then I fool myself.
The first pandemic of the post-industrial world has been handled with an uncoordinated chaos.
The virus — natural, created or hybridized biochemical genetic code — escaped the vicinities of the Wuhan Lab of Virology, in late 2019. The Chinese Communist Party and its president, Mr. Xi, have outcompeted Ms. Biles' contortionistic gymnastic abilities in an effort to muddle the origins of COVID-19.
The protracted deceit by the Chinese State seems to confirm the worst allegations of lab leak theory.
But the virus is not communist.
Or capitalist.
It's an opportunist.
Given an opportunity, it will invade, conquer and often kill.
Millions of prematurely dead monumentalize its lethality.
What if the worst is ahead of us?
Without the benefit of hindsight, let's create the scenario ahead.
Half the country is vaccinated.
A speculative 20 percent-plus or so have natural immunity. That should have taken us closer to community immunity.
The Delta variant, alas, brings enhanced contagiousness, exceeding the parent genome by a factor of three. This reorganizes the herd immunity threshold upward. The purported number now approaches 90 percent.
Add to that Delta’s aggressive replicability. Lab data confirms a viral load a thousand times higher compared to the parent (alpha) variant.
Then there is additive evidence of more potent virulence.
Those of you keeping the score: three times contagiousness, 1,000 times viral load and additive virulence. This obviously is a worrisome development.
Now let's factor in waning immunity from shots administered in late 2020 and early 2021. Then there is Delta’s observed immune escape. A disturbing configuration threatens to emanate. Many adverse scenarios emerge and perish in the minds of warriors paid to worry. I hope such is the case here, too.
But why are we tempting the faith?
Evolution is a forward-engineering mystery. The virus has billions of years of evolutionary advantage on us, late to the scene humans. A novel virus has no evolutionary pressure to evolve as susceptibility is universal.
All are prey.
As immunity, natural or vaccinated, impedes virus spread, virus evolves.
Lambda variant lurks in the shadows as virus continues its menacing evolutionary leap amid vulnerable humanity across the globe.
The solution is in taking the prey out of the virsus’ path.
Vaccination, UNIVERSAL VACCINATION, is the only path forward.
Consider the facts.
More than 96 percent of physicians in the USA are vaccinated. More than 90 million eligible US residents are still unvaccinated. A plethora of explanations has been forwarded for a sympathetic understanding of vaccine hesitancy that vacillates between ambivalence and stubborn resistance. The altar of personal invincibility should not be used to sacrifice the fellow vulnerable. Personal invincibility is a perishable commodity.
Porous borders can’t be impervious to virus. A nation of laws has to respect and enforce laws.
As we debate, the virus avails the opportunity to reincarnate and exploit our susceptibilities.
I have been a vocal proponent of mitigation measures and vaccination.
I believe it's a patriotic duty.
I believe it's a civic duty.
I believe it's a family duty.
The Pope has advocated for vaccination. President Trump got the monoclonal antibodies for infection and vaccination soon after.
Leadership from both spectrums have adopted vaccination.
I cater to the sick and immunocompromised.
I'm reminded of my Hippocratic oath.
How can I let harm happen to the ones who seek my help? Am I not a co-conspirator when I allow unvaccinated employees to cater to the elderly and infirm? That's a scenario that continues to repeatedly spread infection among the immunocompromised.
As long as the pandemic lingers, the unvaccinated remain potential recruits for Team Virus and a threat to Team America. Let's choose well.
If still unvaccinated by choice, you need to become a part of the solution.
Your doctors, nurses and healthcare partners have answered their call time and again. They are helpless and exhausted.
Time you hold on to your side of the bargain — take the shot.
Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.