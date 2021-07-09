Events are often reminders and metaphors for what happens in life. The sudden, unanticipated, shocking collapse of the high rise condo building in Miami is one of these reminders, one that is vivid and terrifying. A reminder of how unforeseen and abruptly life can end. A reminder that we should take nothing for granted.
That day began as usual, as normal, for those who lived in the condo building: seniors living alone, couples living together, parents with children. Breakfasts of cereal, bagels, waffles, strawberries, yogurt, fruit juice, and coffee, then daily activities: shopping for groceries and summer clothes, walking by the beach for daily exercise before it got too hot, meeting with friends for lunch at a favorite café, staying in to clean or help kids with school work. Ah, yes, so routine, so like the seasonal weather, the daily satisfactions and little glitches.
Then came the evening. Dinner: pizza, pasta, burgers, vegetarian fare, salads, desserts of ice cream and cookies. After dinner watching favorite TV programs, the news, sitcoms, using phones to text family and friends or google information, playing video games in cozy bedrooms, reading work reports or entrancing books, sitting on the balcony reflecting on the city below and the wide sky above, the joy of being alive.
Then several hours later in the silence of the night, when all were asleep in the comfort of their beds, with no sign or warning the condo building suddenly collapsed into a pile of ruins and rubble, a giant grave burying the remains of those who had just been alive, breathing, and were now dead. And we were just taught, horribly, that we can’t take the usual or routine for granted.
Then there is another event, another lesson, another reminder of how swiftly the normal can end, can disappear. On New Year’s Day, 2020, we all celebrated, as usual with family and friends, and optimistically made our resolutions for the coming year. Yes, a new year! Bring it on! Three months later, though, all changed, all shut down, all the familiar was gone. COVID-19 had descended upon us, making many sick, taking many lives, including my daughter’s mother who was in a nursing home, supposedly safely cared for, supposedly kept from harm.
Yes, people in the thousands died, and to slow and stop this deadly virus, and for our safety and the safety of others, we had to drastically change our lives. We had to wear masks, to socially distance, and were isolated as coffee houses, restaurants, movie theaters, concert halls, and traditional gatherings like Fourth of July parades and fireworks were shut down and stopped. Sadly, we couldn’t be with family or friends, couldn’t visit those in nursing homes or hospitals, couldn’t travel, couldn’t see grandchildren or grandparents. I was unable to see my family, my grandchildren for more than a year. Yes, the normal, which we took for granted, had, as with so many people, died. We have been taught that we can’t take the normal, in all of life, for granted.
On the last weekend of this June when I was visiting my family at their home in Rockport, Mass., I read an enthralling, sad, and joyful book, "The Bright Hour," by Nina Riggs, a writer and poet, a wife and mother of two boys, who at the age of 37 was unexpectedly diagnosed with what was ultimately incurable cancer. She died two years later at 39. Her memoir reminds us of how suddenly life can change, how we cannot take our future for granted. As she so movingly says to her husband, “I want to love these days in the same way I love any other. There might not be a ‘normal’ from here on out.”
Like you, I wake every morning, have my usual breakfast, one of Greek yogurt and blueberries, put on my usual jeans and button down shirt, reflect on the day: my writing at Dagny’s, later reading newspapers and books, texting friends, watching the news and favorite programs. Like you, I assume the day will flow as it always does. But we can take nothing for granted, even our routine, and hum drum days, for we do not know how and when all will change, all will end. Thus, let us embrace each day, love our family and friends, and find joy in life.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.