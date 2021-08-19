Looking to move closer to family or a more manageable home? Don’t forget to take advantage of Proposition 19 property tax benefits.
With the real estate market continuing to be hot with strong competition and little inventory, I am getting many questions from homeowners who have owned their homes for years — many for several decades — wondering if now is the time to sell.
One of the considerations that is always discussed is whether they can afford to move. Many of these older homeowners want a smaller, more manageable home, that meets their health care or lifestyle needs or to be closer to family. They are thinking about their future and the reality of having to rely more and more on a fixed income.
One key consideration that may tip the scale to selling their home is the new benefits allowed in Proposition 19, which voters passed in November 2020. Now, homeowners who are 55 or older, people with a severe disability or victims of a wildfire, have the opportunity to move without getting hit with a significant new property tax bill. Under Proposition 19, they can realize significant property tax savings anywhere they choose to purchase in California.
So, if you are thinking about moving and wondering if you qualify for the benefits of Proposition 19 or want to know how it can benefit you, you are in luck. Our region’s county tax assessors have great information on their websites and even estimate calculators and forms so you can easily take advantage of Proposition 19.
Here are the websites for each of our region’s county tax assessor:
• Kern County Tax Assessor Proposition 19 information: http://assessor.co.kern.ca.us/exemption.php
• Kings County Tax Assessor Proposition 19 information: https://www.countyofkings.com/departments/general-services/assessor-clerk-recorder/assessor/prop-19-information
And of course, talk to a qualified tax expert or attorney to learn how Proposition 19 may benefit you. You can also check out the California State Board of Equalization’s Frequently Asked Questions for more information.
The information contained herein is intended to provide general information and is not intended as a substitute for individual legal advice. The actual amount of property taxes owed for any person will depend on the specific situation of the individual and a wide variety of other factors. Therefore, all persons are directed to seek the advice of an attorney or tax expert regarding their specific tax and legal situation.
Scott Knoeb is a local Realtor and President of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors the local voice of real estate.