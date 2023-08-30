Holliday Craig.jpg

Craig Holliday, social studies department chair, teaches European and U.S. History at Bakersfield High School.

In the last week of July, I was fortunate to travel to Poland as a fellow of the AuschwitzBirkenau Memorial Fellowship. I joined about three dozen other teachers from around the country on a 7-day trip to Warsaw, Krakow, and the sites at Auschwitz and Birkenau. I came home with three dominant emotions: surprise, shock and nervousness.

My sense of surprise came from the beauty of Poland. As a child of the Cold War, I imagined a place trapped in its Soviet past. I was completely wrong. Warsaw was incredibly clean, vibrant, but also nearly brand new in Polish historical terms. The city was rebuilt after the ravages of World War II. Krakow on the other hand is a historical time capsule. Many of its important sites survived Nazi occupation and Soviet control.