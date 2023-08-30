In the last week of July, I was fortunate to travel to Poland as a fellow of the AuschwitzBirkenau Memorial Fellowship. I joined about three dozen other teachers from around the country on a 7-day trip to Warsaw, Krakow, and the sites at Auschwitz and Birkenau. I came home with three dominant emotions: surprise, shock and nervousness.
My sense of surprise came from the beauty of Poland. As a child of the Cold War, I imagined a place trapped in its Soviet past. I was completely wrong. Warsaw was incredibly clean, vibrant, but also nearly brand new in Polish historical terms. The city was rebuilt after the ravages of World War II. Krakow on the other hand is a historical time capsule. Many of its important sites survived Nazi occupation and Soviet control.
My shock began where it would begin for everyone — on the day we first toured the sites at Auschwitz and Birkenau. I was prepared for Auschwitz to be vast in size. It wasn’t. And besides its foreboding barbed wire fences and walls, it looked benign from the outside. Birkenau, on the other hand, shocked me. The burned out and eroded remains of prisoner housing, gas chambers, crematoriums, and disposal sites sat as monuments to barbarism. I took more pictures at Birkenau than anywhere else that week. And yet, in the weeks since I returned from Poland, I haven't shown the pictures to very many people. It's not that I find them too deeply personal to share. It's that I find them inadequate. It is a place that every person needs to see and feel for themselves.
The last sense I took away was nervousness, born out of my awareness of a great opportunity that I must make a reality. As a teacher I’m always thinking about how to better inform and inspire. Certainly this trip gave me the details, the resources, and the memories that I will need to do that. The hardest part though, and ironically the most crucial aspect, will be the emotional power of the Holocaust.
Getting that right will make all the difference. If I do, what my students learn about the Holocaust won't just be about the victims of the Nazi regime. They will develop a keener sense of the roots of Auschwitz and Birkenau. To quote Auschwitz survivor Marin Turski: “Auschwitz did not suddenly fall from the sky.” My students will understand that before there were walls and barbed wire there were pseudoscientific classification systems and racial restrictions. And before those, there were general anti-semitic tropes and segregated ghettos.
Most importantly they will understand the indifference that they must not fall victim to. I want them to be able to recognize the faintest whiff of it and understand how they can be a part of history not repeating itself. It will be difficult work for all of us. But it will also be the most worthwhile and enriching work we can do.
Craig Holliday, social studies department chair, teaches European and U.S. History at Bakersfield High School. He is the only teacher from Bakersfield participating in the Auschwitz Legacy Fellowship, a year-long program for high school teachers from all over the United States in partnership with the The Auschwitz Birkenau Memorial Foundation. Holliday joined the program through Holocaust Museum LA, one of The Auschwitz Birkenau Memorial Foundation’s four U.S. partners.