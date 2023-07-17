As a pastor of RiverLakes Community Church and volunteer chaplain of the Bakersfield Police Department, I have been very grateful for the generosity of many people of goodwill in the Bakersfield area that have provided life-saving humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. Since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched his brutal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the people of California have responded with great generosity and compassion.
However, I’ve been dismayed by some voices in Congress suggesting that the U.S. should reduce its aid to Ukraine. We have all seen the evidence of massive war crimes committed by the Russian Army — the mass graves in Bucha and Irpin, the Russian missiles slamming into apartment buildings and restaurants. The leaders of Russia and their propagandists have openly declared their intention to destroy Ukraine as an independent country, even if it means killing millions of people.
Equally shocking is the degree to which Russian Occupation forces have been destroying church buildings and persecuting Christians that refuse to become part of the Russian Orthodox Church.
A major article published in Christianity Today provided detailed information about more than 500 churches and places of worship that have been destroyed by the Russian invaders. That amounts to more than one church per day in the first 504 days of the Russian occupation. Equally appalling is the persecution of Evangelical and Protestant ministers. Just to cite two examples:
In March 2022, the Russian military captured the city of Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine. They kidnapped the evangelical bishop of the Word of Life Church, Dmytro Bodyu, a U.S. citizen, and held him captive for eight days.
On Sept. 11, 2022, armed Russian forces broke into the Evangelical Christian Grace Church in Melitopol during congregational prayer. They terrorized the faithful, recorded the parishioners' ID data, finger-printed and photographed members of the community, confiscated their documents, and accused them of having "connections with the United States.” The occupiers arrested two pastors of the congregation. The head pastor of the Church of Evangelical Christians, Mykhailo Britsyn, ended up in prison.
Putin’s forces are clearly trying to emulate the horrific legacy of the Soviet Union where Christian believers were brutally and routinely persecuted. I would urge House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield and our U.S. senators to denounce and expose these atrocities. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, and his staff have been very helpful in tracking the Russians’ human rights abuses. The Russians have shown their true colors. They have shown contempt for any Christian churches besides those under the control of the Russian Orthodox Church and its Moscow Patriarch. These outrages must stop.
Let’s continue to support the heroic people of Ukraine as they fight to preserve Ukraine’s freedom of religion and as they struggle to overcome Putin’s brutal campaign of genocide.
The Rev. Angelo Frazier is a pastor and volunteer chaplain.