Pastor Angelo Frazier

As a pastor of RiverLakes Community Church and volunteer chaplain of the Bakersfield Police Department, I have been very grateful for the generosity of many people of goodwill in the Bakersfield area that have provided life-saving humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. Since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched his brutal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the people of California have responded with great generosity and compassion.

However, I’ve been dismayed by some voices in Congress suggesting that the U.S. should reduce its aid to Ukraine. We have all seen the evidence of massive war crimes committed by the Russian Army — the mass graves in Bucha and Irpin, the Russian missiles slamming into apartment buildings and restaurants. The leaders of Russia and their propagandists have openly declared their intention to destroy Ukraine as an independent country, even if it means killing millions of people.