As you walk down the narrow halls, you can’t help but notice their eyes and their mocking smiles. Are they looking at you? What are they whispering about? Did they see him on the news last night? No matter where you go, you can’t escape the rumors, the gossip. Everyone knows what happened. How could they not? In a small town like yours, there are no secrets.
They say they weren’t surprised by his arrest and imply that your family was trash. That you’re trash by association. Your teachers write you off as a lost cause, and your church leaders shun you and your family. The places that were once sources of safety are now sources of torment. Your home life isn’t any better. There is hardly any food in the fridge and utilities are shut off. Your mother has all but checked out. There is no escape, no support. You are just another at-risk child falling through the cracks, doomed to repeat a never-ending cycle.
When thinking about a prisoner, there is the immediate association of an offender and a victim; however, those are not the only individuals involved. There are others who are not judged by a jury in a court of law, but rather, by society. They are forced to do the time for their parent’s crimes, not in the physical sense, but instead through invisible bars that that society places around them. Bars that are not made from steel, but from judgment, biases and opinions.
This is the harsh reality that many of the most vulnerable children of our society live in. According to the United States Department of Justice, there are 2.7 million children with incarcerated parents living in the U.S., and around 5 million children who have had an incarcerated parent at some point in their lives. This amounts to around 7 percent of U.S. children who have had or will have incarcerated parents in their lifetime.
Our family is our first source of education and socialization. Within our family, we learn to express ourselves and to problem-solve. We learn how to trust, and cope with stress. When parents are taken out of that equation, especially in such a traumatic way, the entire family unit suffers from disruption. These children suffer from diminished income, and a lack of opportunities, and in many cases, they lose their main source of emotional support when their parents are taken from them.
Our prison population is one of the largest in the modern world; however, there has been little research done on how this over-incarceration affects our children. Many studies claim that these children are anti-social, but the question must be asked, are they really becoming anti-social? Or are they being shunned from their social groups for the sins of their parents? A study conducted by Dallaire et al., which looked at teachers and their experiences with the children of incarcerated parents, found that these students are at greater risk of academic failure. They are often stigmatized and viewed as less competent than other students. They are thought of as lost causes, and as such are at greater risk of dropping out.
Every single one of us has our own biases. They are embedded within us, learned in our early years of development through our family, community, and culture. It is important that we recognize these biases and work to correct them. We must work to make changes in our school system and our society that will positively impact our children. These children are our future. Regardless of their upbringing. Regardless of their parents’ crimes. It is time that we do something to stand up for those who do not have a voice. Take the time today to talk to your children’s school and see what they are doing to help support the children of our prison population.
Clarissa Reynolds of Bakersfield and Yareli Morales of Lakewood are students at the University of Southern California, working toward their master's degree in social work.