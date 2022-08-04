In his June 24 Community Voices piece, Alex Dominguez promoted the return of the Bakersfield College Alumni Association Hall of Fame on July 7 by welcoming four new inductees. As described, the accomplishments of BC alums Lou Barbich, Shirley Haney and NaTesha “T” Johnson are certainly commendable, noteworthy and deserving of BCAA HoF induction. Congratulations to them!
However, critical comments in social media and other sources by many in the broader BC community suggest that the induction of Kevin McCarthy is controversial. Public educational institutions that honor active politicians running for re-election risk accusations of partisanship. Critics have suggested that induction of McCarthy into the BCAA HoF may even be illegal. The BCAA bylaws through 2020 said “…and the organization shall not participate or intervene in any political campaign on behalf of any candidate for public office.” However, this section was omitted from the 2021 bylaw revision. McCarthy’s induction at this time may not be legal, but still ill-advised.
Dominguez claims that his former mentor Rep. McCarthy is “the highest-ranking politician to ever come out of the San Joaquin Valley . . . after graduating from Bakersfield High.” Students of local and national history might dispute this by pointing to Earl Warren, 1908 graduate of Kern County Union High School (now BHS). Warren was governor of California (1943-53), presidential candidate, and chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1953 to 1969. During his 16 years as chief justice, the Warren Court made many famous landmark decisions. At BHS, McCarthy undoubtedly took some classes in Warren Hall, so named when BC moved out of “the JC Building” in 1956. Ironically, Wikipedia says “a series of rulings made by the Warren Court in the 1950s led directly to the decline of (Senator Joseph) McCarthyism.” Warren’s accomplishments clearly surpass those of Rep. McCarthy so far.
McCarthy’s political legacy is yet to be determined. As one-third of the McTrumplican triumvirate (McCarthy, Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump) that has taken control of the former GOP, his future could be bright or dark. “Our Kevin” has spent six years encouraging, enabling and excusing Trump. Robert Price explains this behavior as being “all about the gavel,” meaning becoming speaker of the House in 2023. Others suggest a more ambitious agenda, including Trump’s VP running mate in 2024. Given Trump’s record for impeachments and age (he would be older in 2025 than Biden was in 2021) President McCarthy could be running for re-election in 2028 like President Ford in 1976.
The ongoing investigations of the House Jan. 6 committee are revealing the last despicable, desperate acts of the despot-wannabe former POTUS. They may result in the indictment and/or humiliation of him and his minions, and finally convince enough courageous Republicans to dump Trump and retake their party from the McTrumplicans. McCarthy could be cast aside like his Red-hunting 1950s namesake. Nevertheless, possible president or political pariah, McCarthy is among the newly inducted class of the BC Alumni Association Hall of Fame.
The most alarming consequence of the McCarthy induction is that anti-McTrumplicans in the extended BC community are threatening to withhold future contributions to the BC Foundation and its affiliated organizations, the BC Alumni and Archives Associations. Please continue to support these organizations! For more than 75 years the BC Alumni Association has provided vital services to BC, including scholarships to hundreds of students and enthusiastic moral and financial support to student programs including athletic and cheer teams, band/drumline, choir and debate trips, homecoming and commencement receptions, etc.
The Archives Association supports the BC Archives, a repository of documents, artifacts and memorabilia associated with the 110-year history of Bakersfield College. As a recipient of a BC Alumni Association scholarship in 1960 and having served on the boards of both the Alumni Association (1995-2020) and the Archives Association (more than 15 years), I appreciate the value of contributions to both organizations and to the BC Foundation. My article “Bakersfield College Alumni Association Celebrates 75 Years” is in the spring 2021 issue of The Bakersfield College Archives Newsletter. Go Gades!
Rob Parsons is a Bakersfield sculptor and retired STEM educator. He was BC Alumni Association president from 1998-2000 and a BCAA Hall of Fame inductee in 2002.