RobParsons.jpg

Rob Parsons is a Bakersfield sculptor and retired STEM educator. He was BC Alumni Association president from 1998-2000 and a BCAA Hall of Fame inductee in 2002.

In his June 24 Community Voices piece, Alex Dominguez promoted the return of the Bakersfield College Alumni Association Hall of Fame on July 7 by welcoming four new inductees. As described, the accomplishments of BC alums Lou Barbich, Shirley Haney and NaTesha “T” Johnson are certainly commendable, noteworthy and deserving of BCAA HoF induction. Congratulations to them!

However, critical comments in social media and other sources by many in the broader BC community suggest that the induction of Kevin McCarthy is controversial. Public educational institutions that honor active politicians running for re-election risk accusations of partisanship. Critics have suggested that induction of McCarthy into the BCAA HoF may even be illegal. The BCAA bylaws through 2020 said “…and the organization shall not participate or intervene in any political campaign on behalf of any candidate for public office.” However, this section was omitted from the 2021 bylaw revision. McCarthy’s induction at this time may not be legal, but still ill-advised.