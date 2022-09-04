David Valadao

David Valadao

Taking a drive through Bakersfield, you’re almost sure to pass at least one oil derrick pump. For the city that’s home to the Bakersfield High School “Drillers,” it doesn’t come as a surprise that Kern County is the seventh largest oil-producing county in the nation. The oil and gas industry in Kern County accounts for a quarter of the county’s revenue and employs thousands of people. It is the No. 1 industry in the county in terms of gross domestic product and tax contributions.

But, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sacramento Democrats want to overregulate this industry into oblivion at a time when we should be streamlining processes and cutting red tape to increase domestic energy production and support local economies with jobs.