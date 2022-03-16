“When you believe in things that you don’t understand, then you suffer, Superstition ain’t the way.” Amazing and poignant song lyrics by Stevie Wonder. I say they relate to the suffering we are being subjected to by the rush to de-carbonize mankind and electrify the world without actually knowing why. I directly challenge the basic premise that mankind’s CO2 emissions are a major cause of climate change that is threatening our existence. I happen to be in good company with 31,487 vetted and credentialed scientists including more than 9,000 Ph.D.’s who signed that petition. The heart of the global warming premise is based on computer models created by people who have a financial incentive to produce doom and gloom results.
Here are a handful of hilarious headlines that have come out of the so-called experts (All have been spectacularly wrong!): “Dire Famine Forecast by 1975.” “Everyone will disappear in a cloud of blue steam by 1989.” “Scientist predicts a new ice age by 21st century.” “Space satellites show new Ice Age coming fast.” “Acid rain kills life in Lakes.” “Acid rain no environmental crisis, study concludes.” “Sea level is threatening to completely cover this Indian Ocean nation of 1196 small islands within the next 30 years" (written in 1988 – sorry, exactly zero have disappeared). “Rising seas could obliterate nations by 2000 – U.N. officials.” “New York’s West Side Highway will be underwater by 2009.” “Al Gore predicted North polar ice cap would be completely ice free in five years.” That was for year 2013. I have references for hundreds of these articles, and they are the exact same flavor as the most recent IPCC predictions of imminent disaster. Their articles and predictions haven’t gotten anything right in the last 50 years, but right now the greenies demand we blindly believe them.
I’m a geologist trained to look at the history of earth’s climate from more than 1 billion years of data recorded in fossils and rocks. CO2 levels have been drastically higher than they are now for the vast majority of that time. The world has had much higher and lower temperatures previous to the existence of mankind. None of that is controversial or even disputed by any credible scientist. CO2 is not a pollutant — it is the gas of life and no greenie will admit that the increase of CO2 over the past 50 years has been a huge benefit to global greening. Since 1982, NASA data show global greening has added some 238,000 square miles of extra green leaves every year as CO2 is a natural plant fertilizer. Pretty amazing in that is 1.5 times the size of California per year. Why can’t the alarmist clan admit the benefits of more CO2 in the atmosphere or how horribly inaccurate their computer models have been?
Trying to outlaw petroleum and electrifying everything is creating an enormous environmental catastrophe by strip mining monstrous amounts of land to process the necessary minerals and they are barely getting started. Do greenies really support the strip mining currently happening and do they want 50 to 100 times more? Do they like the child slave labor Cobalt mines in Congo run by the Chinese or the rampant deforestation in South America, the Philippines and elsewhere in largely poor or autocratic countries in search for battery materials mainly led by China and Russia? Are they really going to champion destroying our local deserts with solar panels and town-sized battery compounds to power LA? Will they demand the government run new power lines all to every house and business to be able to charge electric vehicles that only the rich can afford? Do they want exponentially more wind turbines including up and down our coast lines? Do they support mass killings of birds and bats, not to mention what effects ocean based turbines will have on aquatic life with electric lines all along the sea floor?
What becomes incredibly obvious to scientists and engineers is that trying to electrify the world or even our nation is simply not feasible because there aren’t enough materials to come close to doing it and none of us want to wreck the environment trying. The current national administration and our own governor are gleefully sticking their boot on our heads to try and kill the petroleum industry.
The president is awkwardly beginning to backtrack, but Governor Newsom full-on rejected calls to increase domestic oil drilling in his March State of the State address. We have only just scratched the surface on what happens when prices for everything start to rise. Combine inflation, increasingly worse energy reliability, government throwing billions or eventually trillions of dollars into idiotic and non-profitable projects like bullet trains, solar plants that don’t work and any number of other already failed boondoggles.
There is more than subtle suggestion that many greenies' true goals are to punish and rearrange all of us into some utopia they believe in. Their dream is beginning to take a beating as nobody likes $5-6/gallon gasoline except them. If you are poor or middle class, the emergency is paying your bills, not believing the rantings of those who want to dictate how we must live. I disagree with them completely — you should too. Start pushing back. Write your representatives, write your own articles and vote these idiots that support these destructive green policies out of office.
Jeff Vaughan is a geologist in Bakersfield.