Since Jan. 1, as the Sacramento, American and San Joaquin rivers raged with the blessing of multiple drought-mitigating atmospheric rivers, those who are reliant on the California State Water Project and the Central Valley Project as their primary source of water have watched with hopeful anticipation as more than 2 million acre-feet of precious water entered the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
This anticipation, enhanced by the recent suffering of the previous three years of extreme drought, has been replaced with questions as to why the state’s water projects are not maximizing exports from the delta to move this water to storage in the Central Valley and Southern California for future use. Once again, the ability to export water to storage is restricted due to regulation.
Since Jan. 1, the State Water Project has maximized exports to the extent they can give the regulatory restrictions in place but has missed the opportunity to capture an additional 200,000 acre-feet of water. The 200,000 acre-feet is approximately equivalent to a 5 percent allocation of the State Water Project. This is equal to the total amount of water the State Water Project provided to its contractors just last year.
California is no stranger to droughts and water shortages, but recent storms have highlighted the need for more effective water storage in the state. With climate change resulting in more extreme weather events, California must prioritize water storage by making additional investments in water storage facilities and modernizing our state's water conveyance systems to be able to opportunistically capture this precious water when it's available. Gov. Gavin Newsom's water blueprint, which includes the "gulp and sip" policy, serves as a model for how to effectively manage California's water resources.
One of the main issues with California's current water storage infrastructure is that it is not designed to handle the current weather extremes we are experiencing. The state's reservoirs, as designed in the first half of the 20th century, were designed to provide both flood protection (flood attenuation) and water storage. However, with extreme weather events, like we are currently experiencing, many of the state's reservoirs must release water to make room in the reservoir to provide flood protection, thereby losing the stored water.
By modernizing our water conveyance facilities and building more strategic water storage infrastructure, such as facilities to store water in underground aquifers and expanded reservoirs, California can capture the water released by surface water reservoirs when making room for flood protection and store more of the water that falls during storms for use during droughts.
Given our current climate reality, it’s critically important to not miss any opportunity to capture and store water when it becomes available. This means that our regulatory structure, which controls the movement of water, should also be modernized to reflect current science and technical capabilities including “real-time” monitoring rather than relying on calendar-based water conveyance restrictions. This would allow for a more efficient use of the state's water resources and ensure that California is better prepared for droughts and water shortages.
We can’t miss these infrequent opportunities to capture water for our future.
Dean Florez retired from the California State Senate and is a member of the California Air Resources Board.