Dean Florez

Dean Florez retired from the California Senate and is a member of the California Air Resources Board.

Since Jan. 1, as the Sacramento, American and San Joaquin rivers raged with the blessing of multiple drought-mitigating atmospheric rivers, those who are reliant on the California State Water Project and the Central Valley Project as their primary source of water have watched with hopeful anticipation as more than 2 million acre-feet of precious water entered the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

This anticipation, enhanced by the recent suffering of the previous three years of extreme drought, has been replaced with questions as to why the state’s water projects are not maximizing exports from the delta to move this water to storage in the Central Valley and Southern California for future use. Once again, the ability to export water to storage is restricted due to regulation.

