For decades, Kern County has disinvested from our communities, creating social conditions that have led to intergenerational wealth disparities, poverty, civil disengagement, homelessness, and ultimately premature deaths in the name of profit.
The well-being of our communities is sold to the highest bidders by those in power; benefiting only developers, big oil, the agricultural industry, and other financial interests. The members of our community who face the brunt of these consequences are our Indigenous, Black, immigrant, disabled, trans friends and family members.
History has shown that we are not experiencing an isolated or accidental instance of discriminatory policies; instead we are a part of an intentional, and systematic practice of dispossession, disenfranchisement and criminalization of marginalized groups which has its origins in colonization, imperialism, and the proliferation of racial capitalism.
A recent example of our county’s continued reproduction of these unjust policies is Supervisor Mike Maggard’s request that our county look into the possibility of implementing an anti-camping ordinance on our county’s streets and sidewalks. It is unacceptable for the county to invest more time and resources terrorizing and disappearing vulnerable community members who are in dire need of social services, when it has done little to address the root causes of these issues.
The years 2020 and 2021 have been filled with challenges for the working class people of Kern. Upon hearing Maggard’s proposal, I was struck by the audacity and shameless behavior of all local representatives I have had the displeasure of engaging with. It is a direct attack not only on our communities, but also on individuals and organizations who have volunteered their time and resources in efforts to enact change in Kern.
In 2020 we saw the rise of local mutual aid groups as a result of the failures of local, state and federal governments to care for their people as well as the growing consciousness among people that we cannot depend on the very institutions that are responsible for the unjust social landscapes we live in today. In Bakersfield, groups like Food not Bombs and In the Field have been providing critical support to our unhoused community members via food, clothes, and sanitary care packages every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
As were in August 2021, I look back to August 2020 and ask whether things have changed for better or worse. In August 2020, California was on fire, COVID-19 was out of control, and across the state many were facing evictions as a result of poor government planning. In Kern County alone, 20,000 households were facing eviction, including 24,000 children. This was happening in the middle of the summer, when people were being urged by healthcare professionals to remain indoors due to the smoke, in a county that is consistently rated as having the worst air in the nation. This is the same county whose board of supervisors unanimously and enthusiastically passed the Kern Oil and Gas Ordinance that would nearly double the amount of existing oil wells despite hours of public outcry against the ordinance.
On June 27, In the Field called for donations in response to requests made by unhoused folks for tents as the scorching summer months quickly approached. Two days later Maggard made his anti-tent proposal to the Board of Supervisors. It is not hyperbole that the county acts directly against its residents to create homelessness through disinvestment of social services, housing, health care and education and in the same turn they criminalize homelessness and try to harm the people affected through fines and imprisonment. Not only does the county create the problem, it profits off the criminalization of these groups.
My county will designate over $248 million from the general fund for policing in 2021’s proposed budget while allocating comparatively nothing toward affordable housing. In the wake of a recent report done by National Low Income Housing Coalition, which found that people working full-time minimum wage jobs cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment in any state in the country; the same workers are unable to afford a one-bedroom in 93 percent of U.S. counties sampled. We need housing for all, not the criminalization of the poor.
Fabiola Orozco is a delegate to the Democratic State Central Committee (2021-23AD34), and represents Kern County on the Justice, Equity, Inclusion Standing Committee.