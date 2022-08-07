David Valadao

Water is the lifeblood of the Central Valley. With less than 1 percent of our nation’s farmland, the Central Valley supplies a quarter of our nation’s food and the majority of our nation’s fruits, nuts and vegetables. Our well-deserved reputation as America’s breadbasket comes from the help of nature and a whole lot of hard work and skill from our farmers, ranchers and producers.

But without water, we can’t grow our nation’s food at all. As a result of California’s ongoing severe drought, insufficient storage of water from wet years, and unnecessary burdensome overregulation, communities throughout the Central Valley are running out of water for our daily use in homes, businesses, and agricultural production. Farmers have been left with no other choice but to fallow their fields and dry out valuable orchards due to access to little or no water.