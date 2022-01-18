Almost every time you turn on the news, you hear about the significant rise in deaths due to fentanyl overdoses. According to The Hill, fentanyl overdoses are now killing more young people than COVID-19, suicide and car crashes. The CDC issued a statement that the age range for fentanyl deaths, being the leading cause of death for young people, are for individuals 18 to 45. Between 2020 and 2021, 79,000 people in this group died of fentanyl overdoses, versus the year before, when the number was approximately 34,000.
When many people hear these statistics, they automatically look for a scapegoat. The scapegoats are drug addicts. Some view these drug addicts as living on the street or in a drug house, IV needles everywhere, and see lives with no purpose. When you look closer at these fentanyl deaths, that is not always the case, and the situations are much different than you may think.
With the COVID pandemic, drug and alcohol use has increased. A lot of the overuse and overdoses are from moms and other people who are stressed about losing their jobs, fired for not wanting to get the vaccine, being isolated, students who are forced to be in school at home and not around fellow students, and facing grief from loved ones dying and not being able to see them in the hospital when they died. These overdoses are from individuals who never had an addiction before. These are individuals who have been successful in the workplace and in the home.
I have read story after story of teens and adults who looked to the streets, for the first time, to buy a pain pill, often Norco, and the pill was laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl. These individuals only took one pill and they died after one time taking the pill. One story that stuck out to me was reported by Channel 10 news in San Diego. The reporter sat down with the parents of their teen daughter Kendal, who died of a fentanyl overdose.
They said that their daughter loved Christmas. It was her favorite holiday. Kendal planned to join the military, like both of her parents. She was very involved in school activities, including competitive cheerleading. Kendal’s parents stated, “Kendal was a good student … with a bright future.” Kendal started hanging out with a girl who was doing drugs. This girl was one of her best friends. Kendal was given a counterfeit pill laced with fentanyl, and she died because of it. It is this type of story that is happening all over our country.
Another cause of the rise is fentanyl deaths is from chronic pain patients, whose doctors cut them off from the medication that they need to even get out of bed in the morning and to function in some sort of normal fashion. One man stated that after his doctor stopped all his opiate medication, he could not get out of bed anymore. He said that he spent most of the day in bed and could not do any of his normal daily activities. This man became so desperate to be out of pain and to have a “normal life,” that he looked to the streets for his medication. He did state that he knew a lot of people in the same condition as him, who looked to the streets for their much-needed pain medication, and the pills that they received were laced with fentanyl. He stated that in many of the overdoses he knew about, the individuals died.
I am not concluding in this article that there are not drug addicts on the street, who are not dying of fentanyl overdoses from laced pills or heroin, but a lot of the rise of fentanyl deaths is not from that group of individuals. It is hard for families to talk about children dying from a fentanyl overdose, when that child was a good student and never had any bad behavior. As a country, this problem and the number of deaths will continue to rise, if we have a border, where fentanyl can freely flow in, to be distributed throughout the entire United States. Congress must act now!
Stefanie Daubert is a Bakersfield resident, a master's of social work student, a writer, podcaster, and video creator, who discusses politics and mental health.