Statins belong to a class of medication that is a myth-shattering legend, yet an entire cottage industry thrives upon its alleged injurious profile. Some allegations merit explanation to be weighed appropriately against pros and cons.
Let's review the prevailing facts and the supporting data.
Facts
According to WHO, roughly 55-plus million people die every year. Cardiovascular disease is responsible for nearly one-third of those deaths, at 18 million.
In the USA, of the nearly 3.5 million deaths yearly, cardiovascular disease claims more than a quarter of victims (excluding the COVID-induced variances.)
The common factors contributing to cardiovascular disease are nature (genetics, gender, aging) and nurture (lifestyle, diet, exercise, smoking, addictions, etc.) and their sequelae; hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, inflammatory diseases, and metabolic syndromes. Nature, by definition, is above our pay scale. We can’t change our parents or assigned sex at birth (I will abstain from the intricacies of the debate), and passing years are unalterable. It's in nurture the potentially vulnerable may find the tools for salvation.
We have observed an interesting paradox in the prevalence of risk factors for cardiovascular disease, prevalence of cardiovascular disease, and mortality attributable to cardiovascular disease. As the obesity and diabetes rates have galloped in the developed world, the mortality rates from cardiovascular disease have plummeted by more than fifty percent. Technological advances, improved crisis intervention, and reduction in smoking have all played a constructive part.
Here in Kern County, at our peak, nearly a thousand residents needed open heart bypass surgeries a year at the turn of the millennium. That number is down to 300 now. The minimally invasive procedure of cather-based stent intervention has made some surgeries unnecessary, but the answer runs deeper. A mechanical solution to clogged plumbing has been increasingly rendered irrelevant by Mr. Plumber, aka statins.
The med
Statins prevent an enzyme in the liver that's critical in cholesterol synthesis. Statins lower LDL (bad cholesterol) and increase HDL (good cholesterol).
Statins stabilize plaque in arteries to help minimize heart attack and stroke risk. Statins can also reverse the plaque burden by almost 25 percent.
The efficacy of statins extends beyond the headline cholesterol lowering. Statins have a halo effect, like a gene impacting multiple expressions. It's termed a pleiotropic effect, buy one get a few for free, in sales parlance. The inner lining of blood vessels is called the endothelium. Endothelial health is the most accurate measure of health.
(How is your endothelial health, buddy?)
Statins improve endothelial health. Statins have anti-inflammatory, immune-modulatory, antioxidant, anti-proliferative and anti-clotting effects. But the truth is in the pudding; time to visit the legend.
The legend
In a meta-analysis, while examining aggregate data from multiple studies, there is a consistent reduction in cardiovascular events by nearly a quarter. Additionally, there is a more than 10 percent all-cause mortality reduction.
I often tell my patients that my role is to make me useless to them, and I lean heavily on statins to fulfill that promise.
The challenge
Many among us harbor an innate resistance towards medicine. It's an honorable trait as long as it's not suicidal; that will defeat the purpose. There is no doctor that I know of who makes money by prescribing statins. Statins went generic a while ago. While statins are overprescribed to many who don’t need them, statins are most commonly underprescribed and used in ineffective dosages among the most likely to benefit.
The first step in preventing cardiovascular disease is a lifestyle change. Statins are not a substitute for decadence in choice. Diet, exercise and statins are the sacred triad for the cardiovascularly challenged.
The myth
I spend an inordinate amount of time trying to convince the reluctant who are most likely to benefit from a statin. The reluctant have done the research and hold firm in their convictions. They know all the havoc statins will unleash on their bodies they behold as a temple. It's called a “nocebo” effect; people convinced about the side effects of the statins are the likeliest to get it.
The likeliest side effects of statins are muscle and joint pains. In real life, maybe 20 percent of patients will require a switch in treatment.
The much-feared cognitive side effects have flimsy and anecdotal evidence. The pooled data show lowered dementia rates because of reduced plaque-based damage to the brain. However, in my 30-plus years of treating atherosclerosis, I remember three patients who suffered reversible cognitive effects from statins. I have easily written hundreds of thousands of prescriptions during that timescape. There is no accounting of dementias saved.
Liver damage is another feared side effect that's rare and reversible.
Less than one in a few million can get massive muscle damage and kidney shutdown that can even eventuate in death.
Statins can unmask diabetes in the metabolically inclined by a few weeks. But, people with diabetes need statins more than their neighbors because cardiovascular disease is the primary mortality threat to people with diabetes.
The conclusion
Statins are not a cure-all silver bullet. Prevention is a problematic measure at an individual level. No metric captures a missed heart attack. Yet, social media will surely be lit up with Aunt Jane Doe’s joint pains ascribed to statins, sitting safely in the bathroom closet. At the same time, Aunt Jennie, without the insulting statins, will suffer her arthralgias in silence. All other Doe’s will keep living off the grid, free of heart attacks and strokes, thanks to the statins.
The med is not a myth but a legend.