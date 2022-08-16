It is my privilege to pen a Community Voices piece for The Californian and our friendly Bakersfield family. My goal is creating Positivity Thought. I awoke today with the idea of a media site featuring all positivity, like our good friend Harry Hulsey, the U.S. Postal Service clerk, taught us for years without fail. I am sure many of you will remember Harry, and agree it is getting harder to find positivity with daily declarations America is headed for doom and gloom.
It’s interesting that this deluge of darkness comes from what we read in all different sources of reporting including from our beloved United States of America journalists. So with positivity flowing today I began my morning routine pouring a cup of Black English tea with cream and heading out to retrieve The Californian daily newspaper from my driveway — As I walked back unfolding the paper the front page headline “DELIVERED Positivity!” — I was amazed, the front page headline read “Caltrans reverses decision to close Stockdale Hwy. off-ramp! (‘Successfully saved from permanent closure’ my added words); and it didn’t stop there — more equally positive news was unveiled at the kitchen table, my retirement office.
The entire front page was composed of words of joy, splendor and solidarity — I was frankly overcome. This was what the proverbial doctor ordered — good news. I felt myself relax while reading each and every positive word. The second wonderful news item tells us PG&E decided to move forward on their own making an award directly to the young family injured by the 36” diameter natural gas pipeline explosion. Having been an engineer in training with PG&E just after Cal Poly, I learned every day the inherent danger of high-pressure natural gas once a hole is created by whatever cause, and when you own the pipeline, you simply have to be prepared for better or worse. Stepping up to assist in this case was an excellent choice.
The third front page positivity item shows us joyous pictures of recent murals painted by local Bakersfield artisans on big building walls that have been waiting for such artifacts. These colorful murals make a world of difference thanks to new city choices.
And then at the bottom of the front page the fourth extra boost relaying good news of more help for the homeless. If I may, let me ask, “Have you ever been confronted with nowhere to turn for a roof over your head?” It can be an unpleasant experience. At one point in my career of inventing new power sources, I traveled to faraway places to join the entrepreneurial project groups, and I slept on a platform in the roof eves of a two-car garage, and on the second floor of a decaying turn-of-the-century Victorian with broken windows and a bat flying around inside at night.
These literally dark times can be creepy, and made worse by bad weather and scavenged lunch leftovers. They are tough on the human behavior. This news in Friday’s newspaper of needed help on the way for the less fortunate here in town, no matter how they got to this stage, is perhaps the best news.
However, on the sports page, as if for good measure, we learn of a young man whose life was spared by a demanding grandmother and wonderful medical care who, in turn, learned there is hope conquering any number of health issues, and was selected by a famous football team to be one of their running backs. He is thrilled, the team is thrilled and his fans will be thrilled. Yes, this is the ultimate real-life positivity story of a young man who others say was never supposed to be born.
As I finish my tea, I recommend you read The Californian’s Friday newspaper to enjoy these wonderful examples of positivity that are happening and can continue to happen. Until next time, enjoy.
Wallace Brown is a mechanical engineer with 40 years of experience with oil and ag projects, and an author, independent publisher and inventor of a next-generation evBook.