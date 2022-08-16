WallaceBrown.jpg

It is my privilege to pen a Community Voices piece for The Californian and our friendly Bakersfield family. My goal is creating Positivity Thought. I awoke today with the idea of a media site featuring all positivity, like our good friend Harry Hulsey, the U.S. Postal Service clerk, taught us for years without fail. I am sure many of you will remember Harry, and agree it is getting harder to find positivity with daily declarations America is headed for doom and gloom.

It’s interesting that this deluge of darkness comes from what we read in all different sources of reporting including from our beloved United States of America journalists. So with positivity flowing today I began my morning routine pouring a cup of Black English tea with cream and heading out to retrieve The Californian daily newspaper from my driveway — As I walked back unfolding the paper the front page headline “DELIVERED Positivity!” — I was amazed, the front page headline read “Caltrans reverses decision to close Stockdale Hwy. off-ramp! (‘Successfully saved from permanent closure’ my added words); and it didn’t stop there — more equally positive news was unveiled at the kitchen table, my retirement office.