Just a few weeks back, local library supporters rejoiced at the county’s decision to expand hours to the rural McFarland library branch. This decision felt rather akin to David triumphantly staring down the giant Goliath (or in this case, McFarland city leadership who sought to eliminate the library in favor of more leg room for their police officers).
But Goliath is back, and this time he’s bringing ammunition. Once again, McFarland leadership is asking for the county to turn over the public library space to the city to utilize as a more spacious police headquarters. If agreed upon by the county Board of Supervisors, the city would lose a vital space that’s currently used for self-guided learning and community growth.
The McFarland library, situated right next to several schools, provides access to resources for an entire city. Perhaps the most invaluable demographic the branch serves are children who, without its presence, would have precious little else to do within city limits.
But Kenny Williams, simultaneous chief of police and city manager for McFarland, values policing citizens over empowering them. At a county board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, Williams said that “there is no explanation that anyone can give me that providing library service is more important than providing basic public safety service to the community.” That he sees library service at odds with public safety is telling. Certainly, there is no explanation anyone could give Williams, no matter how carefully one laid out the value of public libraries. He simply won’t entertain any other possibility than the police conducting a hostile takeover of the McFarland library.
The Kern County Library system is the most underfunded county library system in the state. Additionally, we consistently rank lowest in the state for literacy. Can we spell out any clearer that we are not on the side of our communities? I suppose so, by catering to the McFarland cops who are eager to swallow the library whole, leaving nothing in its wake. And Supervisor David Couch would love to set the table for them to do so.
In that board meeting, Couch accused the library of having “core services” that are “too numerous,” an allegation difficult to parse. Does he mean that the library simply does too much? If so, this reads like a backhanded compliment. It is certainly true that public libraries have increasingly become a societal stopgap, providing vital resources such as citizenship classes, community programming for all ages, job fairs and resume workshops, a place for folks experiencing homeless to spend time — oh, and books. Some libraries have even hired social workers to help address the growing needs.
As a former library worker at the Beale Memorial Library, a rather “typical” day at the library could involve activities ranging from conducting story times, to assisting people of all ages in finding books, to helping folks in crisis find the resources they needed, all with a smile on my face while making $16 an hour.
Make no mistake: Kern County Library workers are not mere “day care providers” as ignorant leaders often gripe, nor are they grifters seeking to pad branch hours for job security. Working at a library is often thankless, but it is done out of love and a response to clear community need. Whether officials recognize this or not makes this work no less valuable and commendable.
For better or worse, the library is seen by many as a vital sanctuary whose goal is to equip and empower, not punish and protect. I firmly believe the former is a far worthier goal, and one we should price higher locally. So yes, Supervisor Couch, perhaps the core services a public library provides are “too numerous.” But that is hardly the fault of libraries. Instead of threatening them, instead of seeking to lessen their already scarce presence in our community, we must advocate continuously for more support for local libraries.
Ariel Dyer is a Bakersfield College librarian. She graduated from San Jose State with her master's in library science.