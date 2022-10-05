Ariel Dyer.jpg

Ariel Dyer is a Bakersfield College librarian. She graduated from San Jose State with her master's in library science.

Just a few weeks back, local library supporters rejoiced at the county’s decision to expand hours to the rural McFarland library branch. This decision felt rather akin to David triumphantly staring down the giant Goliath (or in this case, McFarland city leadership who sought to eliminate the library in favor of more leg room for their police officers).

But Goliath is back, and this time he’s bringing ammunition. Once again, McFarland leadership is asking for the county to turn over the public library space to the city to utilize as a more spacious police headquarters. If agreed upon by the county Board of Supervisors, the city would lose a vital space that’s currently used for self-guided learning and community growth.

