I found Froma Harrop’s column ("Dress codes about respect, not money") interesting as I have had many experiences involving this, not all at restaurants.
As an actor, I learned early on that clothes make the man. At Bakersfield High, I played a rich kid who was bewitched into poverty in “Mrs. McThing.” At Bakersfield College, I played a cockney in “Major Barbara,” and, in Malawi, I played Huck Finn in “Tom Sawyer.” At Cal State Bakersfield, I was required to have a tuxedo to sing in the choir. (I managed to get one cheap because it had seams that had been repaired.)
Having lived in three African countries and having traveled around the world twice, I am aware of different customs. I think the most amusing was in New York where I was a graduate student. One day, the department head derided me for wearing colored socks. “There are standards,” he said, “even as far as Vermont!” (I took to wearing black socks with red flames at the top.) That summer, in Bakersfield I visited CSUB and met the head of biology wearing sandals with no socks.
When I was interviewed for a job teaching at the University of Malawi, I wore a three-piece suit. I was in New York and so was met by the Malawian Ambassador, his assistant and the head of the UN mission. I have never had such a grueling interview before or since. Later, when I did research on traditional medicine in Malawi, I met healers much less formally attired.
When I left Malawi, I was given a farewell party by the traditional healers, in which it was said, ”He treats everyone alike.” I thought, “Here it comes, the racial equality speech,” but I was wrong! We were told, “He treats the village man like the city man!” Sometimes it pays to dress down.
I was a troublemaker in Botswana. Every year, the president gave a reception on the statehouse lawn, to which I was invited as head of natural history at the national museum. I noted that the invitation said “formal or national dress,” so I wore a Western suit with a bolo tie and boots. They hesitated at the gate, but let me in when I insisted it was in national dress. I met the American ambassador inside, and he backed me up. But the next year, when I showed up in the same suit (and a woody woodpecker tie), the gate keeper insisted it was a safari suit and would not let me in! I was forced to change and return in a more conventional suit (but the same tie). Then I was admitted.
One final note: Harrop is right that proper attire can make the difference when dining. For our 50th anniversary, our family gave my wife and I a cruise, something we had never experienced. Most of the time dress was informal, but one evening was announced as formal in the dining area. Two couples at our table declined to show up, but Bill and I appeared in blazers. We laughed because he outranked me. His blazer had four brass buttons on the sleeve whereas mine had only three. It was worth the effort, as they served us free lobster. At our last breakfast, I wore my blazer as well because it was easier than packing it. The waiter addressed me as “professor" and was extremely friendly. Incidentally, I did not pay the $199 for my blazer as Harrop indicated one might. I got it much cheaper at a thrift store in Sacramento.