The Rev Angelo Frazier (copy)

Pastor Angelo Frazier, RiverLakes Community Church, Bakersfield

 Contributed

From local city councils to corporate boardrooms, with all things governmental and offices in between, the beacon cry of “wanna see someone who looks like me?” has now become the growing mantra in this ever-evolving me-centric self-evaluating toxic environment.

So here are the underpinnings of this seemingly innocuous statement. “Only“ someone who looks like me (the person asserting phrase) can truly understand me, respect me and of course, represent me! So with the ongoing belief that systemic racism has corrupted the very core of our nation and the power and control must be placed back in the hands of those marginalized groups, then and only then will this nation ever achieve the true greatness stolen in 1619.