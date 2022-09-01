From local city councils to corporate boardrooms, with all things governmental and offices in between, the beacon cry of “wanna see someone who looks like me?” has now become the growing mantra in this ever-evolving me-centric self-evaluating toxic environment.
So here are the underpinnings of this seemingly innocuous statement. “Only“ someone who looks like me (the person asserting phrase) can truly understand me, respect me and of course, represent me! So with the ongoing belief that systemic racism has corrupted the very core of our nation and the power and control must be placed back in the hands of those marginalized groups, then and only then will this nation ever achieve the true greatness stolen in 1619.
Even though we are supposed to be a representative democracy, where principles and values of the government reign supreme, not the race and/or gender of its constituents.
So much focus of late has been to turn every molehill of a race encounter into a mountain of social justice reparations and public demands.
And speaking of wrongs, if there are legitimate wrongs, we must do our best to correct them.
But this self-defying, woke universal presupposition aimed at a just numerous council, board and so forth, seeks not to correct but to demolish, tear down and reimagine these offices in their own image. And race would be card one, dealt in this hand of equity and political correctness.
Let me first say at the outset, I’m not against diversity. What I’m against is forced diversity, using people groups, under the disguise of some utopian/ rainbow collusion which will somehow right the wrongs of our racial past by replacing, firing or dismissing those who are at best the face of symmetric racism and at its worst, those complicit in forwarding this particular big lie.
Harmless, most likely in its original orientation, this phrase has now been thoroughly hijacked by those progressive race baiters, for bashing, shaming and accusing any group if they don’t have someone, or ones, who do not look like them, then this great evil most surely corrected.
Some in the mainstream as well as social media say that one sure way to get the cacophony going level this subjective and personal accusations then this is a clear case of racism.
Having witnessed this surreal phenomenon in many meetings, I now see the groundswell of people groups forming for political and social power, primarily energized by redistricting and gerrymandering.
Let us stop with the divisiveness and division over race. Let us celebrate culture which will by its nature bring us together.
Even the word of God warns not to look on the outward appearance.
But the Lord said to Samuel, “Do not look at his appearance or at the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for God does not see as man sees, since man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” 1 Samuel 16:7
Race must have a unique cherished place in our lives, but it is never to be elevated for ideological and political agendas. Character, integrity, principles and values are what define a person. Let us have a national conversation on these and other such virtues.
Let us then reject the woke equity of resegregation and the plantation mentality of this determined philosophy, embraced by many in power, who have been seeking to reimagine capitalism, culture and our country.
The Rev. Angelo Frazier is a pastor and a volunteer chaplain with the Bakersfield Police Department.