Former professor of history and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich created a magnificent course of study in 1995. It was relevant then — even more so today!
Titled “Renewing American Civilization,” it’s based on his Five Pillars of American Civilization:
1. The historic lessons of American civilization and the use of history for analysis and problem solving.
2. Personal strength, the key pillar of American civilization and Peter Drucker’s “Effective Executive.”
3. Entrepreneurial free enterprise as the great producer of wealth, solutions and opportunities.
4. The spirit of invention and discovery, and the development of pragmatism and practical common sense as key characteristics and contributors to American civilization.
5. Quality as defined by Dr. Edwards Deming: customer focus, teamwork, continuous improvement, systems analyses and the spirit of Deming.
From my personal perspective — and perhaps yours — Drucker and Deming have long been heroes in the realms of leadership and quality management.
Gingrich defined four areas he applied the preceding pillars:
1. The third wave and American civilization.
2. Creating American jobs in the world market.
3. Replacing the culture of violence and poverty with a culture of productivity and safety.
4. Citizenship and community in 21st century America.
Each is totally relevant today; however, No. 3 is, to me, most relevant. I suspect it may be to you as well. Crime and homelessness remain far too prevalent today — not only in major cities but also here in Bakersfield and Kern County.
Gingrich’s problem definitions are equally relevant — as are his proposed solutions. His observations include:
• Our current welfare system has failed.
• No civilization can survive with 12-year-olds having babies, 15-year-olds killing each other, 17-year-olds dying of AIDS (or today, fentanyl), and 18-year-olds getting diplomas they cannot read.
• It’s the system and the culture which have created these problems. Piecemeal efforts to repair both are irrelevant and doomed to fail.
Gingrich recognizes that addressing only surface symptoms will not solve these problems. We must drill down to address root causes if permanent solutions are to be employed and enjoyed.
Gingrich identified four key realities that define solutions to violence and poverty — not to mention the WOKE, ESG, DEI and CRT cultural wars in which we are currently heavily and destructively engaged:
• Reality one: Individuals caught within a dysfunctional culture must transfer their loyalties, beliefs and behaviors to another culture to truly change their behavior.
• Reality two: Cultural change is very hard.
• Reality three: Cultural change is best done outside government.
• Reality four: The cultural change must be from one way of life to another.
Politicians and government find these realities unacceptable. Instead, they use piecemeal, short-term improvements that meet political needs and the public’s desire “to get something done” — but little more.
Homelessness is a good example.
Government’s focus on homelessness prevention is totally reactive. People in poverty and/or with addiction or mental health issues are already “on the street” when government steps into the process. Costly programs to provide housing are inevitable at that late stage, of course.
Instead, homeless victims should receive proactive early intervention to divert them away from homelessness into more viable, permanent, lower-cost directions in their lives. I’m advised this is beginning to occur by private charities locally which is outstanding!
He concludes this violence and poverty segment by saying: “Personal strength is inherently spiritual and explains why private charities rather than governments must be the primary helpers of the poor.”
Today, he would no doubt include as an additional solution the impeachment of George Soros-financed District Attorneys — a local action we are beginning to see in certain jurisdictions.
There is so much more in this excellent study to read and to implement locally and nationally. Our local leaders would do well to review Gingrich’s overall solutions. So would our nation’s current House speaker.
John Pryor retired recently as a risk management consultant to private organizations and public entities.