June 24, 2022, will be a very dark day in the history of humanity’s striving for freedom and justice. This was the day that the United States Supreme Court took away the legal protection for women to make decisions about their own reproductive abilities. This decision will set progress back 50 years. Those who favor this Supreme Court ruling argue that it will protect life. This argument is false for two reasons: the denial of historic reality and the very arguable assumption of when human life begins.
I was licensed to practice medicine in 1969. This was several years before Roe v. Wade. Abortion was illegal, which resulted in women having the procedure done by unqualified practitioners, often resulting in pelvic infection and uncontrolled bleeding. At that time the available antibiotics were not very effective and those women who survived long enough to be hospitalized often died of their infection.
At one of the hospitals where I worked, there was a whole ward with 36 beds filled with woman dying of septic abortions. These often were not naive teenagers, but women who already had families of four or five children and had decided that they could not realistically bring up another child. They already knew that there was no social support for an additional child and they had to travel the only path available to then.
Things have not changed significantly and women will revert to seeking abortion for multiple different reasons. Without safe abortions being available, there will again be a great increase in deaths of women at the time they are most needed by their families and society. Believe it, history will repeat itself.
The definition of when life begins is postulate by pro-life factions to be at insemination. That is when one of the millions of sperm is able to cross the ovarian membrane. This appears to even be before the ovarian and sperm DNA have time to mix together to define a genetically unique individual. The pro-life faction believes that at this time there occurs “ensoulment.” That is, the creation of an everlasting soul. The soul is believed to be an entity that will outlast the organic body and is the agency that gives the individual consciousness. This is a religious concept that is not believed or defined in the same way by all religions.
In addition, it has great difficulty with the known physiology of monozygotic twinning. In this situation, one sperm and one ova can produce multiple genetically identical individuals. Do they all have the same soul or does the soul like the blastula divide as each new individual is formed? What is happening here is that a belief system held by a few is being imposed on the many. What is the justification in a democracy for such an action?
There is only one justifiable solution and that is to allow the individual the freedom to make these decisions and allow her to live with the consequences. The only function that should be allowed to government is to legislate that the procedure be done in a safe, convenient and timely manner.
Since the Supreme Court is made myopic by the concept of originalism, Congress needs to start the process of amending the Constitution to define and enshrine an individual right to privacy. This is a right that is well enumerated in both history and English law. The Founding Fathers did not enumerate it in the Constitution, not because they thought it did not exist, but because they thought it was self-evident. They could not imagine anyone denying its existence.
There should also be a national debate about the definition of life. This debate would expose the religious bigotry associated with the concept of ensoulment and very well might produce the secondary effect of lessening the intolerance to other viewpoints that is so dangerous to a pluralistic democracy.
William Bezdek is a retired physician.