June 24, 2022, will be a very dark day in the history of humanity’s striving for freedom and justice. This was the day that the United States Supreme Court took away the legal protection for women to make decisions about their own reproductive abilities. This decision will set progress back 50 years. Those who favor this Supreme Court ruling argue that it will protect life. This argument is false for two reasons: the denial of historic reality and the very arguable assumption of when human life begins.

I was licensed to practice medicine in 1969. This was several years before Roe v. Wade. Abortion was illegal, which resulted in women having the procedure done by unqualified practitioners, often resulting in pelvic infection and uncontrolled bleeding. At that time the available antibiotics were not very effective and those women who survived long enough to be hospitalized often died of their infection.