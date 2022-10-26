Imagine a money system that both systemically dilutes the value of money and then the promoters of which have the audacity to tax any interest you may have earned from saving it. Suppose that you have owned stocks, bonds and real estate investments over the past dozen years. Is the increase in dollar prices, that is until early 2022, profit or inflation?

Rest assured the IRS treats it like profit. We baby boomers quietly cheer when our home prices increase, even though affordability for those seeking first-time home ownership suffers. The implications suggest a potential exclusion of many grandchildren of baby boomers toward their own slice of the American dream sounds like a form of financial cannibalism. At the same time, some homeowners who may have lived in their house for many years find they could not afford to buy their house at today’s prices. Given the current softening of house prices due to higher mortgage rates, will potential homeowners cheer as prices are going down?