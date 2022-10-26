Imagine a money system that both systemically dilutes the value of money and then the promoters of which have the audacity to tax any interest you may have earned from saving it. Suppose that you have owned stocks, bonds and real estate investments over the past dozen years. Is the increase in dollar prices, that is until early 2022, profit or inflation?
Rest assured the IRS treats it like profit. We baby boomers quietly cheer when our home prices increase, even though affordability for those seeking first-time home ownership suffers. The implications suggest a potential exclusion of many grandchildren of baby boomers toward their own slice of the American dream sounds like a form of financial cannibalism. At the same time, some homeowners who may have lived in their house for many years find they could not afford to buy their house at today’s prices. Given the current softening of house prices due to higher mortgage rates, will potential homeowners cheer as prices are going down?
“For if human liberty is to survive in America, we must win the battle to restore honest money … unless you are willing to surrender your children and your country to galloping inflation, war and slavery." The preceding quote is from Howard Buffett, U.S. congressman and father of Warren Buffett, as spoken circa 1948.
“In our lifetimes, we have not seen anything like the developing economic and financial crisis. Rising interest rates are way, way behind reflecting where they should be. Interest rates have yet to discount the continuing loss of purchasing power in all major currencies,” said analyst Alasdair Macleod.
Safe and effective money policy
Looking back, it doesn’t appear as though we the people fought the battle Buffett spoke of with much vigor. Macleod’s observations, playing out in real time, are a play-by-play of the consequences Buffett referred to. For reference, in late 2019 pre-COVID, the stock market was leaking and the economy appeared to be slipping into recessionary conditions. The COVID episode inspired many trillions of dollars of stimulus, cheap credit and cheese giveaways, thanks to our generous government.
Currently we are in a recession, the markets are under pressure, and we have elevated price inflation. At what level pray tell might prices, and the economy at large, find themselves if the Fed removed the magic money? The litmus is whether that level would be more aligned with the economy’s organic productive capacity. The bonus question is given the massive amounts of money and credit added, how can we now be in recessionary conditions in the first place?
Paging central planning: Clean-up on aisle 1, 2
Given the venerated ideals and traditions of America, morphing into a nation of people dependent upon government sounds impossible. Yet here we are. Observations, I have a few. Our money masters are currently in the interest rate increasing mode. This, we understand, dampens the spending patterns of consumers thereby easing pressure on prices, or so the theory goes. Note, the federal government is not slowing its spending, quite the contrary, as it appears content to pay more for bombs going to Ukraine.
Prior to the inflation we currently dis-enjoy, America was and is in the grips of a debt trap. Essentially, this is a condition that requires the borrowing of funds to pay previous obligations. The world is in an energy trap, which is loosely described as a period where necessary resource investment for sufficient growth requires higher prices for energy, thanks in large part to the religion of climate change, a topic for another time.
America is also in a leadership trap, as described per yours truly, in which candidates for office who campaign for actual remedies (cue Buffett) cannot get elected. As in what is unsustainable cannot be sustained, but we deal with that later? Lastly, again Buffett, when has America not been in a war since he uttered those words, if so, not for long? Any folks out there who know how to read the blueprints for a Constitutional Republic, as formed by our founders, our need is now. Hopefully someone who relates to the phrase "duty, honor, country" for a transition from “woke” to wake up America.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.