Jasmin LaBasso_headshot
Jasmin LoBasso is the superintendent of recreation and community services at North of the River Recreation and Park District.
 Courtesy photo

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it is without a doubt our community’s biggest celebration of the heart. We proclaim our heartfelt love for one another on Valentine’s Day, passionately cheer for our favorite team during Super Bowl, patriotically commemorate the former leaders of our country on Presidents Day, and most importantly, celebrate the strongest and most important organ in our bodies (that is, the heart) during American Heart Month.

You may have noticed that many of February’s biggest celebrations are all about the heart — the heart of our emotions, the heart of our minds, and the heart of our bodies.