America’s check engine light flashed on in 2008, a function of the Great Financial Crisis. The fix? Flood the system with new (imaginary) money, debt and bail out a few big banks, then unplug the light. A scheme doubled down on in 2019 for the repo crisis followed closely by the flu-like crisis.

Henceforth, when the engine runs rough, everyone expects the money spigot will be turned on again. Was it a success? Maybe if indicators such as pesky inflation subside and the debts do not need to be repaid, and no more financial system “accidents,” as well as the government’s ability to borrow dollars and repay with dimes and quarters, continues.