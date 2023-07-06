America’s check engine light flashed on in 2008, a function of the Great Financial Crisis. The fix? Flood the system with new (imaginary) money, debt and bail out a few big banks, then unplug the light. A scheme doubled down on in 2019 for the repo crisis followed closely by the flu-like crisis.
Henceforth, when the engine runs rough, everyone expects the money spigot will be turned on again. Was it a success? Maybe if indicators such as pesky inflation subside and the debts do not need to be repaid, and no more financial system “accidents,” as well as the government’s ability to borrow dollars and repay with dimes and quarters, continues.
I will submit to readers that given the events that have occurred this century — economically, financially and culturally — reasonable people would reflect upon the policies and fundamentals that were at work during America’s transition from colonies into the dominant nation worldwide circa the 1950s and '60s. Dominant that is in terms consisting of largest creditor nation, a growing middle class, the industrial engine of the world, and enjoying the respect of freedom-loving people worldwide. Privileges and status we no longer enjoy.
The forgoing persevered notwithstanding the many formidable headwinds and obstacles along the way. The highlights of which (salt to taste) are the demise of state sovereignty at Appomattox, the end of sound money with the Federal Reserve act of 1913, the Federal Income tax of 1913, FDR’s empowering the administrative state doctrine (aka New Deal), and the assassination of the Kennedy(s) as the final transition from a small government republic into a national security state.
Call me a glass half empty kind of guy, but the evidence abounds that the national power structure is moving in the opposite direction vis a vis the privileges and status as mentioned. For further contrast, some 60 years ago dad worked at the factory and mom stayed home and kept up the house, in a nice suburb. They eventually sent the kids thru college and retired. Try that today.
A case in point, my experience: The home bought 13 years ago dictated a mortgage payment of $1,500. Today, with the increase in interest rates and asset inflation, a back of the envelope estimate comes out around $3,500 per month (numbers approximated). For a home that is 13 years older. That’s insane. The upshot, or down shot, remains that if you own assets (real estate, stocks, etc.) with a positive sensitivity to money debasement, you appear to win on a relative basis. With leverage, expertise and or luck, you may also win on an absolute basis. If you don’t, you don’t.
A cause without a rebel
The lingering question ought to be whether the nation can or even desires to regain a path to successful achievements. A partial list of requisites would include sound money, greatly reduced federal government footprint (taxes and regulations), de-centralization, along with regaining a minimum of respect for our institutions. I for one don’t hear that plea. As a matter of fact, the common and growing refrain seems to be the need for even more government.
Perhaps we must wait for the failure of the success factors as noted in the first paragraph, as history deems inevitable. Can you imagine a candidate for high federal office running on a platform of tax cuts along with “entitlement” cuts and a return to a gold standard? (In support of a gold standard, in 1950 oil was priced at 2.28 grams of gold a barrel, today it is 1.14.)
As to America looking forward, the math is clear, the timing isn’t. I can hear the Monday morning quarterbacking now, a lefty wag: “It was OK that the government ruined the money and ran us over the debt cliff with foreign wars etc., we just couldn’t stand by without it including more diversity." Or righty, “we just wanted it with less crime” (actually, they have a point).