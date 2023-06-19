One state has banned more than 800 books including "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "The Color purple." Tellingly, that state didn't see fit to ban Hitler's book "Mein Kamph" on the writings of Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. What does that say about that state?

Book banning has gone on for centuries and continues unabated today due to objections about profanity, using a deity's name in vain, racial slurs, slanted material, sexual references and other topics like wokeness and critical race theory.