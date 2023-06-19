One state has banned more than 800 books including "Memoirs of a Geisha" and "The Color purple." Tellingly, that state didn't see fit to ban Hitler's book "Mein Kamph" on the writings of Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke. What does that say about that state?
Book banning has gone on for centuries and continues unabated today due to objections about profanity, using a deity's name in vain, racial slurs, slanted material, sexual references and other topics like wokeness and critical race theory.
Here are a few examples, from hundreds, of classic books that have been banned: "The Grapes of Wrath," "The Call of the Wild," "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," "Gone With the Wind," "To Kill a Mockingbird," "Brave New World," "Bury My Heart on Wounded Knee," "Fahrenheit 451," "The Age of Reason," "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass," "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," "The Lord of the Rings" and "Uncle Tom's Cabin," considered the most banned book of all time.
Book banners usually come from a religiously conservative part of the population. They want prayer and the Bible in the public schools, the Ten Commandments posted on school grounds and courthouses, and very few regulations — except when they want something regulated that is on their agenda. Book banning is part of the first stage of fascist dictatorships, and book burning is the next stage. The third stage is executing "undesirable" people as was done in Nazi Germany in the 1940s.
If books are going to be banned, then to be consistent, should the Bible be banned because of some objectionable content?
The God of the Bible condones, abets, or commits war and genocide on a monumental order. The Noachian Flood, supposedly precipitated by God, that killed millions of men, women and children, save Noah, his family and selected animals, was genocide on a massive scale. According to various passages in the Bible, God ordered his chosen armies to invade neighboring countries and slaughter everyone including all the men, women, children, babies and animals.
Does this mean the Bible has no value? It is a quasi-historical account written by a particular tribe, or tribes, struggling through battles and wars in the ancient Middle East. Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, talking snakes, the Noachian Flood, angels, evil spirits, miracles and many other events and stories must be taken as myths or allegories.
There is a difference between banning books and restricting books. In Plato's book, "The Republic," written in 380 BCE, there is a discussion about what kind of stories should be taught to children and youths for their education. Mothers, nurses and teachers were to be persuaded to pick stories that would mold children's minds and develop good character, and to reject most of the stories current in that day as inappropriate.
The stories of the gods being jealous, quarreling, and fighting were to be avoided. They felt that children couldn't distinguish as to what is an allegory and what isn't, and they might get a disordered view of reality that is difficult to change. Stories must aim at encouraging the highest morality since they will be the future leaders of the polity.
Although the Bible may be the most purchased and least read book in the world, it should not be banned. Whether we hallow it or ignore it, it has been a part of the history of civilization. However, its use should be carefully controlled to determine the appropriate educational level if and when used in schools.
David M. Keranen is a retired professor. In retirement, he reads about history, science, religion and sociology and plays a little golf.