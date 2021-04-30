In March 2020, the whole world was devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors and nurses scrambled to find a way to prepare for the hospitalizations and treat this unknown disease. Many people have got it, and many have died. As of April 15, there have been 31,231,869 cases in the U.S. and 561,356 deaths in the U.S.
In addition to this, the government told all nonessential workers to stay home and quarantine. This resulted in churches, schools and other organizations closing their doors for months. About 180,000 businesses closed at the beginning of the pandemic. Soon the once-busy streets of New York, Los Angeles Washington, D.C, and many others were completely empty.
Seemingly overnight, schools alive with students became dormant. Since everyone was forced to stay home, teachers had to come up with a way to teach their students. This was the start of distance-learning. This has never happened in American history (and hopefully it won't happen again). In a fast attempt to educate students, teachers sent home daily work packets and held video conferences with students via Zoom, Google Hangouts and other similar services. Apps like Google Classroom were also used to check schoolwork.
Parents who never thought that they'd be homeschooling their kids found themselves doing just that. Kids relied on their parents' help for their schoolwork whenever they weren't in an online class with their teachers. Unfortunately, many parents realized that education has changed more than they thought.
Here we are, a year later, still (in some cases) doing distance learning.' Has it helped the students? Many students have been failing their online classes during the pandemic. The kids doing distance learning are more stressed than in-person students. Those same kids also spend more time on their schoolwork, some of them probably with less help. Many students in the lower grades are having a hard time learning to read. If the younger students can't learn to read, one might wonder if high school students are also having difficulty in their subjects (e.g., chemistry, physics, trigonometry, ect.).
Plus, the older students have to help out their younger siblings, too. To complicate it more, some kids don't have enough food at home to help them concentrate on their work. After this last year, many parents do not have money to feed their children. Currently, 22 million kids depend on school lunches in the U.S., 11 million of which deal with food insecurity.
Distance-learning doesn't only impact students; it impacts families too. Many people were forced to do their work from home while their kids were doing school online. How can parents work from home and teach their kids at the same time?
This challenge is especially difficult for households where both parents are working. Sadly, some parents may have to choose between their jobs and teaching their kids. For this reason parents need childcare so they can work. This same situation applies to parents who have been called back to work in person. Who will care for their kids while they are working? Who will help their kids with their schoolwork? Many parents working from home have kids who are distance-learning and they are exhausted.
Distance-learning won't just impact students now, but also in the future. Many students can't take SATs or ACTs, and without those tests they have to find other ways to boost their college applications. High school graduates may not get accepted into college because of their failing grades during the pandemic. Those students won't be able to pursue their dreams that only college can help them attain, and they might struggle to get a job.
People growing up may have financial, work and relational issues because of the pandemic. They may also struggle with emotional issues such as depression, anxiety and stress. We already know that college students are more anxious during the pandemic and they are more stressed than any other age group.
We've all quarantined for over a year. Is it safe for students to go back to school now? As of April 15, there are 4.9 new cases per 100K; 0.1 new deaths per 100K. Also, as of April 15, 198 million vaccines have been administered. Even teens as young as 16 can get the vaccine.
As the cases and deaths decrease, the state has taken notice. It's starting to loosen the restrictions of lockdown. Gov. Gavin Newsom has laid down plans to fully reopen on June 15, though they still want us to wear masks. Even Newsom says we should reopen the state. Why can't we open the schools? As a concerned student, I say, “Fully open the high schools now, for all grade levels!”
Elise Erberich is a native student of Bakersfield.