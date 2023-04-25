IMG-0058.JPG

Jeffrey Weese is an antiquarian who specializes in the coinage of ancient Greece and the Roman Empire.

One hallmark of any lively, vibrant and erudite city or large town is the health and enthusiastic patronage of its bookstores. What I am referring to specifically is the independent, locally owned bookshop.

The chain bookstores found in suburban strip malls wholly lack soul. They have one purpose: to sell the publishers' excess inventory and remainders of authors who have left the publishing house to move on. Any national bookseller that sells toys and video games is noted as not a place for the serious reader or true bibliophile.

Recommended for you