I was out to dinner with friends. While in the middle of an exciting tale, I paused ... brain freeze! No, not ice cream brain freeze! “Elder brain freeze” — the loss of an important elusive word! I sat there stammering, willing my brain to capture that so well-known, elusive word. I finally gave up, losing the whole thought and point of my story.
Fortunately, I was with friends of the same age, everyone sympathized and with philosophical acceptance, we agreed, it’s just a part of aging. Then I realized our memories are a wonderful part of aging, but they can become burdensome unless we share them. Today I will share some memories with you, my friends.
The Depression — Shafter: I’m the daughter of a migrant field worker. My parents met and married in Oklahoma and immediately came west looking for work in the great San Joaquin Valley, where I was born. We lived in a boxcar; a real boxcar situated on a spur just west of Shafter Highway and the Santa Fe railroad tracks, north of Main Street, Shafter. It was a deep red color with white writing on the outside and wooden steps that led up to the centered front door and was divided into three little rooms with no windows.
I remember my mother, when she was pregnant with my little brother, driving to the potato fields of Shafter with sandwiches and candy, my little self begging for that candy! “No, honey, the candy is to sell to the workers.”
Following the crops to Santa Maria: I remember a one-room auto court, walking with Mama pushing a baby brother in a rickety wicker stroller down Main Street to the tiny grocery where we buy a loaf of bread: Webber’s with the blue checked wrapper, because it comes with a little balloon inside for me!
The WAR! Lompoc: Daddy has a job at the Johns Manville plant (known as the Celite mine). Oh! Happy day. We can have a real house in a village of small houses, free for company employees. The little houses are scattered on hillsides surrounding the factory; white hillsides of Chrysotile (yes, this is asbestos); each connected by dusty lanes that are regularly watered down. But nothing can keep the Celite from falling like snow; always in the air, leaving every surface covered in white.
Mama takes a janitorial job at the JM office so we can save money to buy a house. Then she splurges on a used piano so I can take piano lessons.
Now I’m 6 and excited to ride in a big yellow bus that will take me with other JM children to the one-room county school. Most every night after work, Mama sews a new dress for me. I think she is making up for the fact that she isn’t home to bake cookies after school.
POSTWAR — Bakersfield: Where opportunity and prosperity is there for those willing to take a risk and work. I am now the daughter of the owner of a business, the Rio Grande gas station at Roberts Lane and North Chester Avenue.
This is my heritage. This is my family.
That’s what I remember today. It was a happy time. I am fortunate.
I had loving parents, a good life.
I don’t want to be buried with my stories untold, experiences unshared, wisdom locked away; so many tales to tell. This recently acquired gift, the gift to write, came with an urgent need to write my stories down and now there is enough time to chase down all those elusive words.
What gifts do you have to share? What stories to tell?
Nada Barnes Nuanez Byrum is an 87-year-old retired real estate broker.