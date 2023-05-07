IMG_3763.jpg

Nada (Barnes) Nuanez-Byrum

I was out to dinner with friends. While in the middle of an exciting tale, I paused ... brain freeze! No, not ice cream brain freeze! “Elder brain freeze” — the loss of an important elusive word! I sat there stammering, willing my brain to capture that so well-known, elusive word. I finally gave up, losing the whole thought and point of my story.

Fortunately, I was with friends of the same age, everyone sympathized and with philosophical acceptance, we agreed, it’s just a part of aging. Then I realized our memories are a wonderful part of aging, but they can become burdensome unless we share them. Today I will share some memories with you, my friends.

Nada Barnes Nuanez Byrum is an 87-year-old retired real estate broker.