If you are a community that has to save water and you need people to willingly cooperate, what strategies should your community leaders employ?

There is one strategy that has been proven to work repeatedly to get people to, on their own accord, make lifestyle changes for the collective good, and it is called “shared sacrifice.” As the name implies, this strategy involves everyone to make a contribution for the survival of all. Currently, the city of Bakersfield is not using this strategy. The city has not declared a water emergency that requires the city to no longer issue water hook-ups for any new construction, since we do not currently have any water to accommodate any new construction in Bakersfield.